Eved Launches EvedPay Visa Card And Mobile App For Entertainment, Media And Production Companies To Better Manage, Approve And Reconcile Production Expenses

Prepaid Visa and app integrate with Eved platform to provide single source for all payments, expenses and production costs

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eved LLC, the largest provider of vendor and payment management solutions for the entertainment and media industry, has launched the EvedPay card for use by entertainment, media and production companies to pay for and manage the day-to-day expenses of television and film productions. An accompanying app was also launched to help production staffers, accountants, producers and executives maintain controls over the EvedPay card, facilitate approvals and reconcile expenses on-the-go.





The EvedPay card is a pre-paid Visa card that enables productions to load specific dollar amounts on cards that are used by production staffers for a variety of expenses incurred during a film or television production. Using the app, staffers can easily upload receipts and other information about specific expenses. The EvedPay card and the Eved mobile app integrate with the Eved web platform, which automates and centralizes the management of suppliers and processing of invoices and payments with a single workflow. Unlike competitive products, the card can also easily and immediately be pushed into a user’s Google or Apple wallet.

Benefits of the EvedPay card and app include:

Immediately issue digital cards to production staff with predetermined spending limits.

Physical cards can be requested.

Card can be immediately pushed into Google or Apple wallets.

Intuitive user interface that modernizes the experience of managing expenses.

Capture expenses and images of receipts while on-the-go for either immediate or later reconciliation.

Customizable reconciliation fields.

Production accountants can view spending real-time and immediately submit for approval and reconciliation.

Production accountants can see all spend (expenses, invoices and payments) in a single system.

Customize and manage approval process; set up chain of approval for expenses.

Enable users to request additional funds.

Download expenses into any accounting software.

Seamlessly integrates with SAP accounting software and cloud solutions.

solutions. Card and app can work as a standalone product or with the Eved web platform.

“Our team has spent hundreds of hours consulting with industry accountants and finance managers to insure we have all the features they need and new exciting features that have been on the industry dream list for years,” said Talia Mashiach, CEO and founder of Eved LLC. “We are continuing to provide tools for the entertainment industry to accurately and efficiently manage the countless expenses associated with a production.”

Eved LLC is a global accounts payable and payment partner for media, entertainment, production and event companies. The Eved platform automates and centralizes the management of suppliers and processing of invoices and payments with a single workflow, providing security, efficiency and visibility. Eved has a 12-year history of providing white glove service to some of the largest companies in the world, including many in the Fortune 500. Eved holds the highest security standards in the industry and meets the rigorous requirements of its global client base. More information is available at eved.com.

