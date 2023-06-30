Evan Ferl joins Bambee as General Counsel and Chief Strategy Officer to Lead Legal and Corporate Development

Ferl was General Counsel during the $3B Poshmark IPO and previously held roles as General Counsel & VP, Operations at Hired Inc.





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bambee, a leading HR technology platform empowering small businesses with dedicated HR support, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Evan Ferl as its new General Counsel and Chief Strategy Officer.

Ferl has an impressive track record of building and scaling legal functions inside consumer and B2B-focused technology companies. Ferl began his career in the public sector at NASA in the Office of the Chief Counsel before spending over a decade leading legal teams within HR and consumer technology companies, including VMware, SumTotal Systems (Acquired by CornerStone on Demand), and Hired Inc. Most recently, Ferl served as General Counsel at Poshmark during the company’s IPO.

Allan Jones, Bambee’s Founder & CEO, commented, “I am excited to welcome Evan to Bambee as our new General Counsel and Chief Strategy Officer. Evan understands scale, complexity, and excellence. The timing of his arrival aligns perfectly with our goals as the business transitions from an early-stage start-up to a more mature technology company. But his energy, creativity, optimism, and experience as an operator are why I am so thrilled to have him on the team. Not only from a legal perspective but also to shape our strategy surrounding corporate development.”

“I’m super excited to join Bambee,” said Ferl. “In my short time here, I’ve already been impressed with not just the leadership team, but the entire employee base. The team’s devotion to Bambee’s mission, and drive to build upon the already great success they’ve achieved, is incredibly motivating and I’m looking forward to being a big part of the business through their next phase of growth.”

About Bambee:

Bambee is a leading HR technology platform providing small businesses with affordable access to a dedicated HR manager. Leveraging a combination of easy-to-use technology and expert HR professionals, Bambee delivers scalable, compliant, and affordable HR solutions to empower small businesses. In October 2021, Goldman Sachs celebrated CEO Allan Jones as one of the 100 most intriguing entrepreneurs of the year. For three years running, Forbes has named Bambee a top startup employer in the U.S., and in 2022 listed Bambee in the top 5 in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.bambee.com.

