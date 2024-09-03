EVaaS Solutions Rebrands as XLR8 America, Accelerating the Future of EV Charging

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleanEnergy–EVaaS Solutions, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced its rebranding as XLR8 America. The new name reflects the company’s commitment to revolutionizing the EV charging industry with transformative technology, exceptional customer service, and innovative financial solutions.





Frank O’Connor, CEO, stated: “Our rebranding as XLR8 America signifies more than just a name change; it represents our accelerated commitment to driving the EV charging industry forward. We’re not just keeping pace with the electric vehicle revolution; we’re setting the pace.”

Expanding EV Charging Across the Americas

With a robust sales force positioned across North and South America, XLR8 America is well-equipped to meet the growing demand for reliable and effective EV charging solutions. The team leverages AI-powered analysis tools to optimize EV charging hardware, software, and support services, ensuring that solutions are tailored to the diverse needs of various locations and customers so they can deliver an excellent charging experience to their drivers.

Pioneering the Future of EV Travel

XLR8 America is committed to making long-distance travel with electric vehicles more convenient, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable. By addressing the entire solution spectrum—from financing and infrastructure analysis to site preparation, execution, and ongoing support—XLR8 will play a key role in preserving our planet for future generations.

Strategic Partnerships for Unrivaled Solutions

XLR8 America has strategically partnered with two key players in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry: DG Matrix and Atom Power. These partnerships provide XLR8 with a unique competitive advantage, allowing them to offer cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to their customers.

DG Matrix specializes in advanced digital transformer technology. Their solutions enable seamless integration of distributed energy and EV charging alongside highly differentiated features such as dynamic power sharing and energy management services.

Atom Power’s solid-state circuit breaker technology centralizes charging at the enclosure with both on-premise and cloud connectivity, providing advanced and powerful Level 2 EV charging. This integration ensures XLR8 delivers a scalable infrastructure that prioritizes reliability, security, and cost-efficiency.

XLR8 America Redefines Electric Mobility for Consumers

Beyond advancements in charging infrastructure, XLR8 America is thrilled to announce its expansion into the consumer EV charging market. The company is not just about charging car batteries; it’s transforming everyday lives. XLR8 America’s seamless network and intuitive app will empower EV drivers with services that provide effortless charging, real-time information, and unparalleled peace of mind – wherever their journey takes them. With XLR8 America, drivers can say goodbye to range anxiety and broken equipment to fully embrace the freedom of the open road.

A Company Built for the Future

With XLR8 America, stakeholders align with a company that is grounded in cutting-edge technology, offers a clear service value proposition in the EV charging market, and is strategically positioned for growth. The name change signifies a renewed commitment to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and creating a more sustainable future.

About XLR8 America

XLR8 America (http://xlr8america.net) enables EV charging with innovative and reliable solutions tailored to diverse customer needs. The company empowers organizations and property owners to embrace the electric vehicle revolution through comprehensive design, installation, support, and financing services for second-generation EV charging equipment. XLR8’s mission is to deliver the world’s most reliable EV charging solutions, ensuring that drivers experience a new level of speed and convenience. XLR8 is dedicated to powering a sustainable world, one EV charger at a time.

