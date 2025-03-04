EV Connect Continues Commitment to Open Standards with OCPP 2.0.1 Certification

The milestone highlights dedication to interoperability and compatibility with the charging station ecosystem for consistent and reliable EV charging infrastructure.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For EV charging networks to scale efficiently, seamless communication between charging stations and management platforms is essential. Proprietary systems can create barriers, limiting flexibility and leaving stranded assets behind when companies exit the market. To support a more adaptable and resilient infrastructure, EV Connect, a leader in EV charging management solutions, today announced it has secured OCPP 2.0.1 certification for both the Core and Advanced Security modules from the Open Charge Alliance (OCA). This certification reinforces EV Connect’s commitment to industry-wide interoperability, ensuring its platform remains compatible with leading charge station manufacturers while maintaining a secure, scalable, and future-ready network.

OCPP 2.0.1 is a globally recognized standard for communication between EV charging stations and management platforms. By completing this most recent certification, EV Connect fully complies with the two OCPP modules currently available for compliance testing. By meeting these requirements, EV Connect customers and partners benefit from a more reliable and streamlined charging experience, setting a foundation for long-term stability and adaptability as new certification modules roll out in 2025. This achievement further reinforces the Company’s role as a leader in open, software-driven EV charging solutions.

“For 15 years, EV Connect has championed open standards and interoperability because they are the foundation of a seamless, accessible, and reliable EV charging experience,” said Dilip Warrier, senior vice president of technology at EV Connect. “Achieving OCPP 2.0.1 certification is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that charging stations, regardless of manufacturer, integrate effortlessly with our platform. Flexibility, scalability, and reliability have always been at the core of EV Connect, guiding every decision we make.”

This certification is particularly significant for EV Connect partners who require OCPP 2.0.1 compliance to maintain seamless network operations. With a long-standing focus on openness and compatibility, EV Connect continues to integrate with a wide range of charging stations from a variety of manufacturers, ensuring that customers have the freedom to choose the equipment they want without sacrificing reliability. As the demand for EV infrastructure grows, standardization remains crucial to ensuring uptime, security, and ease of use for operators and drivers alike. EV Connect’s commitment to these principles strengthens its leadership in the industry, enabling it to support widespread EV adoption without limitations imposed by closed networks.

