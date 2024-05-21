EV Connect and bp pulse Collaborate to Deliver Comprehensive Fleet Management Solution

Through a technical integration, the cross-fleet charging solution from bp pulse and EV Connect will offer efficiency and control to minimize energy costs and manage fleet charging operations.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With 5.7 million electric vehicles (EVs) anticipated to be used in fleet applications by 2025, EV Connect, a leading EV charging business platform, and bp pulse, a global leader in charging infrastructure for fleets and public charging, today announced a collaboration to bring key capabilities of Omega, bp pulse’s EV charge management software, to the EV Connect platform. Tailored to the diverse charging requirements and duty cycles of EV fleets, Omega delivers a comprehensive managed charging solution that integrates state-of-the-art charging management technology from EV Connect and bp pulse into a new, comprehensive fleet offering.





With bp pulse and EV Connect’s Omega integration, fleet operators can focus on their core business while Omega orchestrates charging schedules, prioritizes charging based on fleet needs, and enables real-time insights for informed decision-making, whether charging at depots, on the go, or at driver homes. The collaboration between bp pulse and EV Connect gives fleet operators greater control over charging infrastructure while reducing costs associated with energy consumption and providing detailed historical data for further optimization.

“At bp pulse, we remain steadfast in our mission to simplify electrification for diverse fleets, and collaborating with EV Connect on this endeavor marks an exciting milestone, expanding our scope to deliver turnkey solutions for fleet operators industry-wide,” said Sujay Sharma, CEO of bp pulse Americas. “Our shared goal is to provide fleet customers with a comprehensive solution that addresses all aspects of their charging needs—no matter the location. This collaboration allows us to combine our unique offerings into one cohesive platform.”

Omega orchestrates EV charging to optimize cost-effective charging for fleets, while the EV Connect platform focuses on managing financial transactions, particularly in commercial fleet settings. This includes fleet operations in which drivers bring vehicles home, requiring private chargers with simple reimbursement options. By combining the capabilities of Omega and the EV Connect platform, fleet operators, including those in government, municipal, logistics, services, and sales sectors, can expect improved efficiency and optimization of their charging stations while empowering fleet managers with precise control over when and how their vehicles are charged, optimizing for factors like energy cost, power constraints, vehicle readiness, and operational efficiency.

“This collaboration between EV Connect and bp pulse brings unparalleled expertise in the electric vehicle charging industry, opening doors to elevate our fleet management capabilities and deliver cutting-edge solutions that set new standards for both of our customers,” said Jon Leicester, Vice President and Head of Commercial at EV Connect. “By integrating our platforms, we can offer a comprehensive management solution that caters to fleet operators looking to optimize electric fleet efficiency like never before.”

EV Connect is the conduit to accelerating EV charging business growth with technology and tools that drive innovation to fuel new business models in e-mobility. To learn more about how EV Connect is helping businesses of all sizes unlock the power of EV charging business models, please visit www.evconnect.com.

About EV Connect

EV Connect is the all-in-one EV charging platform that delivers the tools to build, run, and scale EV charging businesses successfully. The platform serves a broad set of use cases for customers, including Charge Point Operators (CPOs), charging network providers, Fortune 500 companies, charging business upstarts and trailblazers, fleet-scale transportation providers, and electric utilities.

EV Connect customers benefit from a combination of cutting-edge software features with premium service experiences, such as branded customer support, EV charging station procurement, deployment and installation support, and the latest driver app technology. Because technology, public policy, and technical standards constantly evolve and change, EV Connect has built its platform and tools to ensure that an investment in electric vehicle charging equipment delivers exceptionally reliable performance, confidence in station utilization and revenue management, and return on investment. Founded in 2010, EV Connect offers the tools and connections for EV charging businesses of any size, with the power of an open-platform approach and a trusted partner network.

For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About bp pulse

bp pulse is bp’s electric vehicle (EV) charging business, rolling out fast, reliable charge points to consumers and commercial fleets around the world. Globally, bp pulse is one of the UK’s leading rapid and ultra-fast public EV charging networks. It also operates the largest number of sites with ultra-fast charging in Germany, with a growing charging point footprint in China and the Netherlands. The company aims to increase its network of public EV charging points by 2030 to over 100,000 worldwide.

bp pulse is bp’s electric vehicle (EV) charging business. Focused on fast and reliable charging, bp pulse deploys charging points for EV drivers and commercial fleets on the go; at destination hubs, at the depot and bp retail sites. Around the world bp pulse is working with some of the world’s biggest businesses, while developing the Gigahub™ network, a series of large EV high-speed charging hubs in high-demand locations. Electric vehicle charging is one of five growth engines of bp’s transformation into an integrated energy company. The company has already installed more than 27,000 charge points and aims to expand its network of public EV charging stations to more than 100,000 worldwide by 2030. In the US, bp is planning to invest up to $1 billion in EV charging by 2030. For more information, visit bppulsefleet.com.

