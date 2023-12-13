Eutelsat OneWeb signs multi-million dollar exclusive distribution agreement with Rawafed Libya to deliver connectivity services across Libya.

Rawafed Libya expands partnership with Eutelsat Group as it adds new exclusive LEO agreement to existing GEO services.

LEO connectivity to address sectors including oil and gas sector, telecoms, and financial services, as well as government applications and humanitarian groups.

Partnership is based on a multi-million dollar, multi-year contract, with options to extend or expand, with services due to start in early 2024.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:





Eutelsat Group (Paris:ETL) (LSE:ETL), the world’s first GEO-LEO satellite operator, has today announced the signing of an exclusive distribution partnership agreement between Eutelsat OneWeb, its connectivity business unit and Rawafed Libya for Telecommunications & Technology (RLTT), the Libyan telecoms operator, for the delivery of high-speed, low latency connectivity across Libya.

RLTT is expanding its relationship with Eutelsat Group to include a hybrid bundle of both enhanced GEO and LEO services, in this new landmark agreement. Eutelsat OneWeb will provide exclusive access to its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) powered connectivity constellation, delivering full connectivity over Libya from early 2024. The multi-million-dollar, multi-year contract further cements the existing long-standing relationship between Eutelsat Group and RLTT.

The services will provide high-speed, low latency connectivity for a range of applications including commercial connectivity to the Oil and Gas and Financial Services industries, Government sectors, cellular backhaul for telecoms operators and remote connectivity for humanitarian organizations.

Cyril Dujardin, Co-General Manager of Eutelsat OneWeb, said: “Eutelsat OneWeb was formed to bring together GEO and LEO constellations to meet a growing customer need for integrated satellite connectivity, and the extension of our relationship with RLTT shows we are delivering. We continue to see huge demand for high-speed connectivity as we roll out our LEO services globally, with the wide variety of potential use cases that the increased resilience offers proving highly attractive to customers. By building on existing customer relationships, we are able to grow the business in international markets and continue to bridge the digital divide globally.”

Taha Ellafi, Chairman at Rawafed Libya for Telecommunications & Technology, said: “We have been working with Eutelsat Group for several years now and are excited to bring its high-speed, low-latency connectivity to our customers across the oil and gas, cellular backhaul and humanitarian sectors. By combining both LEO and GEO powered connectivity, we are able to meet the different needs of our customers without having to use multiple providers. Through this exclusive deal, we look forward to bringing unmatched connectivity across Libya.”

The announcement comes as Eutelsat OneWeb continues to grow at a rapid pace in the African market, with the signing of a distribution agreement with NEC XON covering Sub-Saharan Africa in November. Demand for connectivity in the region is very high, with agreements such as these helping to bridge the digital divide across the continent and bring high-speed connectivity, regardless of location.

About Rawafed Libya For Telecommunications and Technology (RLTT)

RLTT is a Telecommunication & Technology firm that offers a wide spectrum of expertise and solutions within telecommunications, IT solutions, software, and hardware solutions. Rawafed is the leading internet service and telecoms solutions provider and is at the forefront of satellite and wireless internet connectivity in the Libyan market providing our products and solutions across all industry sectors – banking, education, health, media, oil & gas, security, transport and utilities.

Founded in Libya 2012, with a head office in Tripoli and offices in various locations in Libya and Cyprus, RLTT has several years of proven experience in the management and implementation of innovative solutions for telecom & technology infrastructure, nationwide. Customers choosing RLTT as their solutions provider benefit from the unique advantage of having installation, local support, and maintenance all provided by just one company which continually demonstrates its ability to deliver on time with an eye for detail.

Find out more at: https://rltt.net/en/

About Eutelsat OneWeb:



Eutelsat OneWeb is a subsidiary of Eutelsat Group, the global leader in satellite communications delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 37 Geostationary satellites and a low Earth orbit constellation of more than 600 satellites.

The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services.

Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit and on-ground assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people from 50 different nationalities. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange.

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com/oneweb

