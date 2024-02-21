Eutelsat Group’s ADVANCE Maritime Offer Supporting Universal Satcom to Consolidate and Extend Its Service Offering

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:





Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 – Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) (Paris:ETL) (LSE:ETL), has extended its partnership with Universal Satcom, the Dubai-based satellite communication system integrator.

Eutelsat and Universal Satcom have been collaborating for some time, and this recent multi-year deal will enable Universal Satcom to leverage Eutelsat’s Geostationary ADVANCE maritime packaged solutions in Ku-band to extend its coverage in MENA and globally.

Reema El Omari, Chief Executive Officer of Universal Satcom, commented: “Universal Satcom is well established in the MENA region where we offer support to ships that provide services to large barges or oil rigs. These markets demand the highest level of service that we can provide to our clients, thanks to Eutelsat’s solution. We have been working with them in the past and are glad to have the opportunity to expand this partnership in the future.”

Cyril Dujardin, Co-President of Eutelsat Group’s Connectivity Business Unit, added: “Unrestricted maritime connectivity is essential for oil and gas companies, with vessels transporting these resources around the world. We’ve been working with Universal Satcom for a few years and are honoured by the trust they put in our high-quality service.”

Eutelsat ADVANCE offers vital connectivity with reliable high-speed communications to manage critical data and telemetry connectivity across vast coverage areas. ADVANCE Maritime is specially designed to meet the connectivity needs of mobile users in the most remote areas of the world. It offers packaged and wholesale solutions for service providers targeting different maritime markets with multi-regional or global coverage.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses customers’ needs in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets and on-ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people from more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

