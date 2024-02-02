Eutelsat Group Confirms End of Operations on EUTELSAT 113 West A Satellite

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:





Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 – Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) confirms that following an anomaly on its EUTELSAT 113 West A satellite which occurred on 31st January, it has ceased operations on the satellite.

Launched in 2006 and operating in inclined orbit at the 113° West position, EUTELSAT 113 West A (ex-Satmex 6) provided coverage of the Americas in C- and Ku-bands serving customers in video, data, and Government services on 18 operational transponders.

Mitigation actions are underway to minimize the disruption to customers impacted, including accelerated transfer to alternative capacity on our satellites located at the 115° and 117° West positions.

Eutelsat teams are deploying all possible efforts to mitigate the potential adverse consequences on orbital safety. Eutelsat reaffirms its commitment to a safe and sustainable space environment.

Approaching its end-of-life, the satellite is no longer part of the In Orbit Insurance policy. Before mitigation, the mechanical impact on revenues of the non-availability of the satellite is circa €3m in FY24 and €5-6m per annum for the period FY25-28. It does not alter our financial objectives for FY 2024.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 36 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.

The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets and on-ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people from more than 50 countries.

The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

