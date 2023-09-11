Europe’s Workday Consultants Gear up for Growth

The platform’s high modularity and compatibility has led to increased demand in the European market for implementation and integration, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #ERP–The Workday consulting space in Europe is projected to experience rapid growth as more organizations adopt the platform’s cloud-based solutions for finance, HR and planning, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.





The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Workday Ecosystem report for Europe finds that European enterprises are realizing the importance of Workday consulting services for optimizing and transforming their human capital management (HCM) and financial management processes to deliver sustainable solutions. Workday leads the enterprise cloud applications space for finance and HR and has seen rapid growth in its customer base across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and beyond, the ISG report says.

“Workday’s increasing adoption is a testament to its strong fit for companies in the EMEA region that are pursuing a software-as-a-service (SaaS) strategy to simplify and enable management of their workforce, and give business users the autonomy they now demand,” said Jill Stabler, ISG partner and Business Operations Services lead for EMEA. “Workday currently serves more than 2,000 customers headquartered in Europe, including more than 40 percent of the Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index (FTSE100) and German Stock Market Index (DAX40) companies.”

In Europe, integrating and managing third-party payroll systems is crucial for businesses, the ISG report says. According to the report, integrating Workday with existing legacy systems and other cloud-based solutions is becoming increasingly common. Large global systems integrators (GSIs) and Workday Services Partners are expanding their partner ecosystems by establishing technology partnerships with local firms to extend their services competency in the European market, ISG says.

Workday’s open architecture allows for seamless integration with various third-party systems, the ISG report says. Workday service partners can customize and personalize the experience around Workday solutions and aid customers in accessing innovations from other partners and vendors that integrate with Workday, ISG says.

As Workday’s platform matures, organizations are implementing additional financial, analytics, talent management and payroll modules atop the core HCM platform, the ISG report says. Workday Extend, a Workday offering that helps enterprises create related apps, is one of the fastest-growing Workday portfolios, ISG says.

“Enterprises are willing to experiment with tailor-made apps for their businesses,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Once these apps are designed and launched, they are likely to be accepted as standard.”

The report also examines how service providers are developing dashboards to gain insights into various aspects and stages of Workday implementations.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Workday Ecosystem report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 19 providers across three quadrants: Consulting and Strategy Services, Implementation and Integration Services and Managed Services.

The report names Accenture, Alight, Cognizant, Deloitte and PwC as Leaders in all three quadrants. IBM is named as a Leader in two quadrants, while Hexaware, Kainos, KPMG and Tietoevry are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Kainos and Mercer are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from PwC.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Workday Ecosystem report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press:

Will Thoretz, ISG



+1 203 517 3119



will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Kate Hartley, Carrot Communications for ISG



+44 (0)20 3457 6403



kate.hartley@carrotcomms.co.uk