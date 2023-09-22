Europe’s Enterprises Look to Providers to Bridge the CX Gap

Advanced customer experience solutions and services remain vital to enterprise success and are more critical than ever in Europe, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Customer Experience Services report for Europe finds that most executives in Europe and worldwide consider CX a top strategic priority and intend to “completely protect” CX from cost optimization programs. Providers are responding to this increased demand by delivering advanced, location-independent CX with high AI and automation content, the report says.

“Over the past few years, the need for resilient and advanced digital CX has increased dramatically,” said Jill Stabler, partner, ISG Enterprise. “This has led to a corresponding surge of activities in this space.”

Technology has played a crucial role in shaping the CX industry and providing suitable agent experience (AX) in the continental European marketplace and worldwide, the ISG report says. Many organizational and technological changes have occurred during the last three years, including automation and modernization of the CX space. According to the ISG report, these changes have helped to redefine an enterprise’s agility and business flexibility, reduced costs and improved customer satisfaction results.

Many CX solutions offer an array of advanced analytics, including intent prediction and sentiment analytics, the ISG report says. These wide-ranging and powerful set of tools help companies empower agents and enable contextual interactions and proactive interventions while at the same time remaining in line with European data privacy laws and compliance standards, the report says.

Because cloud transition is now widespread among major enterprises in continental Europe, cloud-based CX solutions have become easier to implement and use in these companies, the ISG report says. At the same time, true multichannel CX is recognized as key to extending the customer experience across all modes of communication for enterprise customer contacts, including the rapidly growing non-voice channels, ISG says.

“Advanced CX solutions and services are more critical than ever,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Choosing the right ones and tailoring them to fit a company’s specific needs is key to an enterprise’s health and market success.”

The report also examines how some enterprises have shifted their contact centers to low-cost but attractive European countries to improve the lifestyle of their employees, thus raising retention rates while reducing overall costs.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Customer Experience Services report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 28 providers across four quadrants: Digital Operations, Hybrid Working Solutions, Intelligent CX (AI & Analytics) and Social Media CX Services.

The report names Atento, Capita, Firstsource, Foundever, Teleperformance and Webhelp as Leaders in all four quadrants, while Conduent, Movate, Transcom and Wipro are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. Concentrix and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while HGS is named as a Leader in one quadrant.

In addition, [24]7.ai is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants, while HGS and WNS are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from Foundever.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Customer Experience Services report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

