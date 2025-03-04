Europe’s Employment Rate Hit Highest Level in Twenty Years as Gender Gap Closes – IFR reports

Employment gap between men and women down to 10%

Manufacturing lagging behind

IFR awards “10 Women Shaping the Future of Robotics in 2025”

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IEEE--Employment across all sectors in the European Union hit the highest level in twenty years: The employment rate for people aged 15-64 reached 71.7%. At the same time, the employment gap between men and women has narrowed. Since 2005, it has declined from almost 15% to 10% today. However, EU manufacturing is lagging behind.

"The latest EU data from Eurostat shows that gender equality in overall employment has improved," says Dr. Susanne Bieller, General Secretary of the International Federation of Robotics. "However, in manufacturing, the proportion of female engineers and scientists remains rather low. In the key industry for the global automation race, only 22.4% of engineers and scientists employed are women – this is less than half compared to services related jobs with 45.6%.”

The European Commission's new Competitiveness Compass highlights the integration of robotics as a key technology to boost innovation. Inspiring women to take up Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics subjects (STEM) and explore career options is important: Diverse teams push innovation, and the robotics industry offers great economic opportunities for high-quality jobs.

This is demonstrated by the success stories of IFR's 10 Women Shaping the Future of Robotics in 2025. This year's awardees are:

Albane Dersy, Inbolt, France

Inbolt, France Ashlie Taivalkoski, SCHUNK, USA

SCHUNK, USA Dr Caren Dripke, Lorch Schweißtechnik, Germany

Lorch Schweißtechnik, Germany Julia Astrid Riemenschneider, Rethink Robotics, USA

Rethink Robotics, USA Kari DeSantis, Fanuc America, USA

Fanuc America, USA Kate Feng Xu, ABB Robotics, China

ABB Robotics, China Kateryna Portmann, ANYbotics, Switzerland

ANYbotics, Switzerland Susanne Nördinger, Universal Robots, Germany

Universal Robots, Germany Yumie Kubota, YASKAWA Electric Corporation/AI Cube, Japan

YASKAWA Electric Corporation/AI Cube, Japan Yunzhi Qi, YOUIBOT Robotics, China

More details, including the profiles of the individual women, will be published successively on the IFR website. A summary you will already find here: https://ifr.org/ifr-press-releases/news/ifrs-women-in-robotics-2025

