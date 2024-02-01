Europe’s Automation Efforts Set to Shift Into ‘Hyper’ Drive

Cultural, ethical and regulatory challenges are moderating the expansion of generative AI throughout European industries, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation – Services and Solutions report for Europe finds European enterprises are pursuing the ability to drive end-to-end intelligent automation across complex processes and organizational functions. Companies view this so-called hyperautomation as key to advancing their more comprehensive digital transformation efforts and are turning to service providers to both ease and expedite the transition, the ISG report says.

“Intelligent automation service providers bring important strategic consulting and industry expertise to these hyperautomation initiatives,” said James Ewing, director, ISG Automation, in EMEA. “They advise on the correct sequencing and prioritization of automation candidates, implement industry and domain use cases and, importantly, help address the broader organizational culture and workforce disruptions that intelligent automation inevitably creates.”

Although hyperautomation is a growing trend, by far the biggest disruptor is the emergence of GenAI and large language models (LLMs), the ISG report says. GenAI is set to revolutionize nearly every aspect of how intelligent automation is done within organizations, including advanced search and knowledge assembly, prediction and simulation and creative work, such as generating custom emails, research reports and software code, ISG says.

Most leading providers are already investing significantly in GenAI capabilities and developing an extensive set of use cases for GenAI that can be used in intelligent automation initiatives, the ISG report says. Despite the promise of GenAI and hyperautomation, many obstacles remain, including regulatory and ethical issues as well as cultural challenges, which can be especially acute in Europe’s diverse environment, the report says. Automation solutions typically need to be localized and must respect language and cultural differences, ISG says.

“Enterprises in Europe are still grappling with intelligent automation’s human and cultural implications,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “As a result, they are looking to service providers for their change management capabilities as they seek to navigate these organizational and cultural challenges.”

The report also examines how service providers are efficiently orchestrating next-generation automation technologies across hybrid and multicloud environments.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation – Services and Solutions report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 37 providers across three quadrants: Intelligent Enterprise Automation, Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) and Next-Gen Automation.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini and Tietoevry as Leaders in all three quadrants, while Cognizant, HCLTech, TCS and Wipro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Eviden (Atos) and Infosys are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, EXL and Wipro are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Capgemini and Tietoevry.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation – Services and Solutions report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

