European Mining Technology Conference 2023: Explore the Cutting Edge – Discover IoT, Automation, and Robotics (Madrid, Spain – December 4-5, 2023) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Embracing IT, Clean Technology & Machinery Innovations in Mining Towards Sustainability

THE LEADING TECHNOLOGY & SOFTWARE EXHIBITION PLATFORM FOR MINING DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Meet more than 200 global attendees from leading industry firms and discover the latest mining innovations at Mining Tech Europe.

We will discuss the recent innovations & developments in IoT, automation, robotics, digital journey and control systems applied in exploration, mineral processing, underground mining, surface mining, hydrometallurgy, mining waste, tailings, supply chain, logistics, security, maintenance and people/talent management.

Join us and learn how to successfully implement those technologies into your projects and build the future of the mining industry.

Mining Tech Europe is held in a hybrid format and for those you can’t meet us in Madrid, we are providing virtual interactive exhibition & conference hall that stays live for 31 days, 24/7 to boost attendance and engagement for new product launches, video presentations & live content.

Be a part of this invaluable platform to seek new partnerships and fresh business opportunities

Key themes

Digital Disruption & Transformation

IoT & Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Automation Revolution

Blockchain

Robotics

Intelligent Equipment

Cybersecurity

Collaboration & Partnership

& Partnership Analytics, Cloud & Big Data

& Underground & Open-cut Mine Operations

Fleet Management & Materials Handling

New Technologies in Exploration

Future of Plant & Processing

Integration & Connectivity

Sustainability

What to expect?

TOP SPEAKERS?

Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, and share cutting edge content and insights to harness the fast-changing global technology developments.

LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDERS?

The exhibition demonstrates the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry buyers.

NETWORKING

From speed networking, lunches, 1-2-1 meetings to drinks reception across 2 days you’re assured to make the right connections.

