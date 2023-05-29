European Lighting Fixtures Markets, 2017-2022 & 2023-2026: Fixtures Statistics and Key Main Macroeconomic Indicators – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “The European Market for Lighting Fixtures” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Basic data presents an overview of the European lighting fixtures sector based on the publisher’s processing of statistics and company data from official sources, both national and international, as well as sector information and field information collected through direct interviews with companies and sector experts.
Through tables and graphs, data on lighting fixtures production, consumption and international trade are analysed, at European level as a whole and for each country considered, highlighting the two main market segments for lighting fixtures in Europe: residential/consumer lighting and professional lighting (commercial, industrial, outdoor).
Activity trend offers lighting fixtures statistics and the main macroeconomic indicators necessary to analyse the performance of the sector for the last 6 years (2017-2022), together with forecasts for the next three years (2023-2026), at European level as a whole and for each country considered.
International trade provides detailed tables on lighting fixtures exports and imports in the 30 European Countries considered, for the last 6 years, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin.
Financial Analysis builds, on a sample of around 100 European companies active in the lighting sector, a study of their main profitability ratios (ROA, ROE and EBITDA) and measures their employee ratios.
Market structure offers an analysis of the lighting fixtures market by segment (Residential-consumer, architectural-commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting), by types of products manufactured, by light sources used by the European lighting fixtures manufacturers and an overview on new technologies.
Distribution channels gives an overview of the main distribution channels active on the European lighting fixtures market (for both Residential and Professional segments) through tables showing the breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by distribution channel for most of the largest companies. A selection of over 50 architectural offices and lighting designers is also included, as well as 600 lighting specialists and 100 wholesalers.
The competitive system: sales by application and by country offers an insight into the leading local and foreign players present in each segment and in each European country considered.
Through detailed tables are shown sales data and market shares of the top lighting fixtures companies (on around 200 listed); short profiles of the main players are also available. In the end of this chapter, there is also a focus on European lighting fixtures exports and market shares outside EU30, by area of destination (Middle East and Africa, Asia and Pacific, North and Central-South America).
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 3F Filippi
- ABB
- AEC Illuminazione
- Amiras Impex
- Ansell
- Arquiled
- Apostolidis
- Artemide,Aubrilam
- Beghelli
- Belid
- BG Light
- Brilliant
- Briloner
- Catellani & Smith
- Climar
- Collingwood
- Corep
- Dar Lighting
- DCW
- Dextra
- Dialight
- Delta Light
- Disano
- DW Windsor
- Ebir Iluminacion
- Eclatec
- Eglo
- Elba
- Erco
- Etap
- Experience Brands
- Feilo Sylvania
- Fagerhult
- Faro
- Ferotehna
- Foscarini
- Flos
- Fonroche
- Forma & Funzione
- Glamox
- GreenLed
- Hortilux
- IBV Hungaria
- iGuzzini
- Ikea
- Inotec
- Intra Lighting
- Joi Design
- Konstmide
- Kreon
- LampenWelt
- LEDS-C4
- Ledvance
- Lena Lighting
- Lightnet
- Linea Light
- Linergy
- Lival
- Lledo
- Lombardo
- L&S
- Louis Poulsen
- LTS
- Luceco
- Luce5
- Lucibel
- Lug Light
- Lumina
- Luxten
- Markslojd
- Modus
- Molto Luce
- Nemo,Nordlux
- nnuks (SLV Group)
- Occhio
- Opple
- Osram Digital Lighting
- Performance in Lighting
- Petridis
- Platek
- Prilux
- Rabalux
- Ragni
- Roblon
- Rue du Commerce
- Sammode
- Schreder
- Searchlight
- SG Armaturen
- Signify (Philips Lighting)
- Slamp
- Sonepar
- Speirs+Major
- &Tradition
- Tamlite
- Teknoware
- Thorpe
- Tobias Grau
- Trilux
- Trio
- Twinkly
- Valoya
- Viabizzuno
- Vistosi
- Vizulo
- Xal
- Yankon
- Wibre
- Zafferano
- Zumtobel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwzksv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900