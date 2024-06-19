European Flexible Mobility Start-ups Strategic Overview and Growth Analysis Report 2024-2028 with Profiles of Subscription, Rental, and Leasing Start-ups – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Home Business Wire European Flexible Mobility Start-ups Strategic Overview and Growth Analysis Report 2024-2028 with...
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Strategic Overview and Growth Opportunities for Flexible Mobility Start-ups in Europe” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


This study examines flexible mobility start-ups in Europe, covering only leasing, rental, and subscription services in the passenger vehicles (PV) space. It provides parc data and revenue forecasts for the overall flexible mobility industry, with focus on the growth potential of each segment.

The analysis accounts for historical data, current market trends, and insights gathered from start-up participants. In addition, the study highlights select start-up companies for each segment that are doing well in the European flexible mobility industry.

Customers’ changing preferences have spurred the transition from vehicle ownership to usership. For older generations, owning a vehicle was a status symbol, but today’s younger generations prioritize usership over ownership and the associated hassles (i.e., various costs and responsibilities). Leasing and rental services have evolved, but essentially they allow customers to use vehicles for a set period without the commitment of ownership. Additionally, recent global economic crises and disruptions (e.g., COVID-19 pandemic, wars) have created concerns over job security and financial stability. These conditions hinder customers’ desire to purchase a vehicle.

Mobility start-ups and existing players have moved toward a more effective way to minimize the vehicle leasing or renting process. Technological advancements in the digital era have helped accelerate the shift toward a usership model (i.e., paperless process, keyless entry). The subscription model, in particular, is gaining traction amongst younger demographics because it offers customers the flexibility to customize a vehicle according to their driving preferences. This shift is changing how start-ups and other companies do business, with a focus on providing convenient options that cater to customer demand.

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation for Flexible Mobility Start-ups

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Flexible Mobility Start-ups

Ecosystem

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Market Segmentation and Definitions
  • Key Competitors
  • Riseof Flexible Mobility
  • Traditional Ownership vs. FlexibleUsership (Leasing, Rental, and Subscription)
  • Key Differentiators inLeasing, Rental, and SubscriptionServices

Growth Generator

  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Segment
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Sustainable Factors for Start-ups to Thrive in the Industry
  • Start-up Ecosystem
  • Flexible Mobility Value Chain
  • Impacts Start-Ups Have on Existing Players

Start-ups in Flexible Mobility: Key Participants and Company Overviews

  • Key Participants Investing in Start-ups
  • Brief Overview of Start-Up Participants in Leasing
  • Brief Overview of the Start-Up Participants in Rental
  • Brief Overview of the Start-Up Participants in Subscription

Start-ups in Leasing: Company Profiles

  • Vehiculum
  • Vehiculum: Lease Offering
  • LeasingMarkt.de
  • LeasingMarkt.de: Lease Offering
  • Octopus Electric Vehicles
  • Octopus Electric Vehicles: Lease Offering
  • loveelectric
  • loveelectric: Lease Offering
  • GOWAGO
  • GOWAGO: Lease Offering

Start-ups in Rental: Company Profiles

  • CARLILI
  • CARLILI: Rental Offering
  • Virtuo
  • Virtuo: Rental Offering
  • Toosla
  • Toosla: Rental Offering
  • SPARK
  • SPARK: Rental Offering

Start-ups in Subscription: Company Profiles

  • FINN
  • FINN: Subscription Offering
  • Carvolution
  • Carvolution: Subscription Offering
  • Bipi
  • Bipi: Subscription Offering
  • Onto
  • Onto: Subscription Offering
  • imove
  • imove: Subscription Offering

Growth Generator: Leasing

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Growth Generator: Rental

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Growth Generator: Subscription

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Electric Vehicles toward Sustainability
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Used Car Industry
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Technologies for Younger Consumers

Best Practices Recognition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ij1tf4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

