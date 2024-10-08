European DataWarehouse Unveils Innovative AI-Powered All-In-One Data Access Platform

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#securitisation–European DataWarehouse (EDW) is pleased to announce its industry-leading, AI-enabled all-in-one data access platform, EDVANCE.





EDW’s groundbreaking EDVANCE website allows users to easily access public & private securitisation data across both ESMA and FCA templates as well as underlying transaction documentation. Users can manage multiple portfolios, analyse data tapes and access EDW’s Deal Reports using a fully web-based platform.

The cutting-edge tool consolidates all the features and functionalities that users previously accessed through the EDITOR website, EDW Direct SQL Access, and Excel-based EDW Deal Reports, into a single, comprehensive website. Additionally, EDVANCE introduces a comprehensive counterparty database, which includes over 50 types of contacts—such as issuers, cash advance providers, and portfolio advisors—covering nearly 700 European ABS transactions. Users can filter the database by country or deal name, with results conveniently displayed in list or map views.

“This one-of-a-kind platform represents a natural evolution in our data access solutions, marking a major leap forward for our users. While our team consistently enhances the user experience and interface, the transition to EDVANCE is our most impactful update yet,” said EDW CEO, Dr. Christian Thun.

EDWARD, EDW’s powerful AI assistant that generates SQL queries from text, will also be integrated into EDVANCE. EDWARD was introduced to beta users at Global ABS. “By making EDWARD accessible to all data users, we’re unlocking our data for a broader audience—those who previously required extensive training to run SQL queries. The time savings and increased productivity is unprecedented.” continued Dr. Thun.

EDVANCE will debut in-person at this week’s TSI Congress in Berlin. Current users of EDITOR, EDW Deal Reports and EDW Direct SQL can access the new EDVANCE website using their existing login credentials and subscription packages. New users can sign up starting today.

About European DataWarehouse

European DataWarehouse (EDW) is a Securitisation Repository designated by both the European Securities and Markets Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority. It was established in 2012 as the first Securitisation Repository in Europe to facilitate the collection, validation, and download of standardised loan-level data for asset-backed securities and private whole loan portfolios.

EDW stores loan-level data and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants. Operating as a market infrastructure, EDW aims to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through EDW’s data, users can analyze underlying portfolios in a more efficient way and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.

