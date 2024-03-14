European DataWarehouse is Awarded Data Provider of the Year for the Fourth Time

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#securitisation–European DataWarehouse (EDW) is pleased to announce it has been named Data Provider of the Year at the 2024 GlobalCapital European Securitization Awards in London.





The award ceremony recognises the outstanding achievements in European structured finance and winners are selected by popular vote from the public. This is the fourth time in six years that EDW has won the prestigious Data Provider of the Year award, having also been awarded the honour in 2019, 2022, and 2023.

“Securing this award for the fourth time is a remarkable achievement, underscoring the trust and recognition garnered by our committed team within the European securitisation market,” says EDW CEO, Dr. Christian Thun.

Prof. José Manuel González-Páramo, Chairman of EDW reflected: “Formed over a decade ago in line with the European Central Bank’s ABS loan-level initiative, EDW has evolved beyond a mere data repository. It has emerged as an authoritative voice in numerous areas impacting the securitisation sector, offering unparalleled market support. Year after year, win after win, this award has served as evidence of that achievement.”

In addition to being awarded Data Provider of the Year, EDW was nominated for the second time as Overall Servicer of the Year for the same award program.

About European DataWarehouse

European DataWarehouse (EDW) is a Securitisation Repository designated by both the European Securities and Markets Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority. It was established in 2012 as the first Securitisation Repository in Europe to facilitate the collection, validation, and download of standardised loan-level data for asset-backed securities and private whole loan portfolios.

EDW stores loan-level data and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants. Operating as a market infrastructure, EDW aims to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through EDW’s data, users can analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.

