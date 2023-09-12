European Blockchain Convention 9 Set to Become Europe’s Largest Blockchain Event in 2H 2023

The event will be the largest of its kind in Europe for 2H 2023

Speakers include leaders from Nansen, Fidelity, Fabric Ventures, Animoca Brands, Banco Santander, Algorand, Fireblocks, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Volkswagen, Binance and Galaxy Digital

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EBC9–Barcelona is poised to host Europe’s largest blockchain event from October 24th to 26th. With 5,000 delegates and 300 speakers expected, it will be the largest blockchain event in Europe for 2H 2023 and the largest European Blockchain Convention since the event started in 2018.









Barcelona will be abuzz on the last weekend in October as EBC9 comes to town and industry experts flock to the three-day crypto event. The conference also coincides with the highly anticipated El Clásico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

300 founders, CEOs, and industry experts will be in attendance to speak at European Blockchain Convention 9 including leaders from Nansen, Fidelity, Fabric Ventures, Animoca Brands, Banco Santander, Algorand, BBVA, Coinbase, Fireblocks, BNP Paribas, Volkswagen, Binance and Galaxy Digital, to name a few.

Victoria Gago, co-founder of European Blockchain Convention, said: “We have seen an extraordinary increase in registrations and interest from exhibitors after the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our previous edition. Building on that momentum, we are moving EBC9 to Fira Barcelona, a much larger venue. As the largest convention centre in Spain, it offers ample space for exhibitors and more engaging experiences.”

“We are extremely excited to bring together the worlds of TradFi, digital assets and web3,” shared fellow co-founder Daniel Salmeron. “The participation of so many traditional banks and financial institutions demonstrates their commitment and optimism about the future of crypto and digital assets.”

European Blockchain Convention 9 will incorporate a diverse agenda that addresses regulatory challenges, CBDCs, privacy, the institutionalization of crypto, DeFi, sustainability, tokenization, and the ascent of AI.

In addition to panel discussions and workshops hosted across three stages, the program includes:

3,000 sqm exhibition area

AMA stage sessions with speakers

5 themed networking lounges

1-to-1 meeting area

Investor meetup

NFT art gallery

For the second time, EBC will host its Start-up Battle, where the 50 most-promising european blockchain start-ups will pitch their ideas to the audience.

At the top of the side event list, there will be a Hackathon where 200+ hackers, 30+ mentors and 20 teams are expected to participate in a 48 hours hackathon.

To learn more about European Blockchain Convention, visit eblockchainconvention.com.

