Europe Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Markets Report 2023-2028 Featuring BASF, Syngenta, WEED-IT, HARDI, Agrifac Machinery, and Ecorobotix – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Europe smart crop scouting and smart spraying market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $454.9 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.89% and reach $1,036.1 million during the forecast period of 2023-2028
The growth in the smart crop scouting and smart spraying market is predominantly fueled by the agricultural sector’s increasing focus on maximizing crop yields while minimizing expenses. Advanced technologies such as smart crop scouting and smart spraying provide precise and targeted methods for managing pests and diseases, optimizing nutrient usage, and controlling weeds. By empowering farmers with data-driven insights, improving operational efficiency, minimizing resource wastage, and mitigating environmental harm, these innovations are expected to drive the growth of the smart crop scouting and smart spraying industry in the foreseeable future.
Market Introduction
The Europe smart crop scouting and smart spraying market is experiencing significant growth driven by the agricultural sector’s increasing focus on optimizing crop productivity while reducing resource usage. Advanced technologies such as smart crop scouting and smart spraying offer precise solutions for pest and disease management, nutrient application, and weed control.
These innovations enable farmers to make data-driven decisions, enhancing operational efficiency and minimizing environmental impact. Government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture further boost market expansion. With rising awareness of the benefits of smart farming practices, coupled with technological advancements, the Europe smart crop scouting and smart spraying market is poised for continuous growth in the coming years, catering to the evolving needs of the agricultural industry across the region.
How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?
Market Insight: The report on the Europe smart crop scouting and smart spraying market offers valuable insights into the industry landscape, market trends, and growth drivers. It provides a comprehensive understanding of the various smart spraying products, including tractor mounted and self-propelled sprayers, robotic sprayers, and drone sprayers. Additionally, it covers the scouting equipment used in the industry, such as drones, robots, and others. Moreover, the report discusses smart spraying applications, such as nutrient application and crop protection chemicals. This information allows organizations to gain a deeper understanding of market dynamics and identify potential opportunities for their products and applications.
Product/Innovation Strategy: By highlighting the different smart spraying products and scouting equipment, the report enables organizations to assess the market demand and adoption of these technologies. It provides insights into the advancements and innovations in the industry, helping organizations align their product development strategies to meet market requirements. Furthermore, the report explores the diverse smart spraying applications, assisting organizations in identifying areas for product diversification and expansion.
Competitive Strategy: The report profiles major players in the smart crop scouting and smart spraying market, including manufacturers of spraying equipment and scouting technology providers. It assesses their competitive landscape, product portfolios, and strategies. Organizations can gain insights into their competitors’ strengths and weaknesses, identify potential partnerships or collaborations, and position themselves effectively in the market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|162
|Forecast Period
|2023 – 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$454.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1036.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.8%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Industry Outlook
Ongoing Trends
- Emerging Innovative Network Technology for Smart Crop Scouting
- Satellite
- LoRaWAN
- 5G
- Emerging Imaging and Data Collection Technologies
- Hyperspectral Imaging
- Multispectral Imaging
- Thermal Imaging
- LiDAR
Case Studies
- See & Spray Ultimate Sprayer Case Study
- 5G Connected Autonomous Robots by KPN and AGROiNTELLi
- DJI Drone-Based Roden Control Case Study
Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs
- Consortiums and Associations
- Regulatory Bodies
- Government Initiatives and Impact
Market Dynamics
Business Drivers
- Need for Higher Production at Limited Resources
- Labor Shortage
- Increased Focus on Sustainable Agriculture
- Growing Demand for Organic and Non-GMO Crops
Business Challenges
- High Initial Investment
- Data Security Related Concerns
- Compatibility with Existing Equipment
- Limited Availability of Skilled Labor
-
Business Opportunities
Integral Offerings with Horizontal Integration in Farming
Climate-Smart Agriculture
Business Strategies
- Product Development and Innovations
- Business Expansion
Corporate Strategies
- Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Others
- Snapshot of Corporate Strategies Adopted by the Players in Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market
Geopolitical and Socioeconomic Impacts
- Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market
- Impact of Russia-Ukraine on Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market
Startup Landscape
- Key Startups in the Ecosystem
- Funding Analysis
- Total Investment and Number of Funding Deals
- Top Investors
- Top Funding Deals by the Startups and Investors
- Funding Analysis (by Country)
Key Companies Profiled:
- BASF SE (xarvio)
- Syngenta
- WEED-IT
- HARDI
- Agrifac Machinery B.V.
- Ecorobotix SA
Market Segmentation:
Application
- Scouting
- Spraying
Scouting Product
- Equipment
- Software
Spraying by Product
- Tractor Mounted and Self-Propelled Sprayers
- Robotic Sprayers
- Drone Sprayers
Country
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Rest-of-Europe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i1d238
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900