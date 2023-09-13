Home Business Wire Europe Power Transmission Outlook Report 2023: Insights into Current Network, Opportunities and...
Business Wire

Europe Power Transmission Outlook Report 2023: Insights into Current Network, Opportunities and Future Projects Until 2030 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Power Transmission in Europe & Outlook 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


This report offers a thorough analysis of the Power Transmission in Europe, providing valuable insights into the current state of the network and upcoming projects scheduled until 2030. The study is conducted on a country-by-country basis, examining each region to identify key opportunities that exist until 2030.

Power Transmission in Europe is set to receive a significant boost as The European Union has agreed to invest €1.037 billion (USD 1.18 billion) in five cross-border infrastructure projects under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for trans-European energy networks. The CEF will provide financial support for four construction projects and one study.

The largest share of the funding, €657 million (USD 746 million), has been allocated to the EuroAsia interconnector project, which aims to establish the first electricity interconnection between Cyprus and the European grid. The construction project includes 3 projects for electricity transmission as follows: The EuroAsia interconnector project is an ambitious electricity infrastructure project that will interconnect the transmission networks of Cyprus and Greece, effectively ending the energy isolation of Cyprus.

The project involves laying approximately 898 km of undersea cables, which will set new world records for a project of this kind due to the maximum sea pth of 3000 meters. Baltic Synchronisation Project Phase II (€170 million or USD 192 million).

The Baltic Synchronisation project, which aims to integrate the power grids of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland with the wider European grid, has received further funding under the second phase of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) program. This funding will be used to reinforce the grid in Poland and upgrade the transmission infrastructure in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Aurora Line (€127 million or USD 143 million).

The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) will fund the development of a third transmission line between Sweden and Finland, increasing electricity transmission capacity and integrating onshore and offshore renewable electricity.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • 50Hertz Transmission
  • General Electric
  • ABB Power Grids
  • Siemens
  • OFGEM
  • TenneT
  • TransnetBW
  • Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks
  • Energinet
  • Fingrid
  • Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission plc
  • EirGrid
  • Terna
  • Reseau de Transport d’Electricite – France TSO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zk4ab

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

American Software to Present at the Sidoti September Small Cap Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), a leading provider of innovative AI-powered supply chain management and advanced retail planning...
Continua a leggere

AI Takes Center Stage at ServiceTitan’s Annual Pantheon Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
ServiceTitan Unveils New AI-Powered Solutions to Revolutionize the Trades Industry and Equip Contractors With Powerful Tools to Run and...
Continua a leggere

Vcinity Announces General Availability of Vcinity Accelerate™

Business Wire Business Wire -
New software offering to allow easy-to-use, hyper-fast data movement of any data anywhereSAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cloud--Vcinity, Inc. announced today...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php