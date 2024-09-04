Europe Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030: Focus on Multi-Parameter Vital Signs Monitoring, Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring and More – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030 MedSuite Includes: Multi-Parameter Vital Signs Monitoring, Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





In 2023, the European market for patient monitoring equipment was valued at €2.4 billion. This market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period, reaching €3.4 billion.

The comprehensive report on the European patient monitoring equipment market covers various segments, including multi-parameter vital signs monitoring, wireless ambulatory telemetry, remote patient monitoring, intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring, electromyogram (EMG) monitoring, electroencephalogram (EEG) monitoring, cerebral oximetry monitoring, fetal and neonatal monitoring, pulse oximetry monitoring, cardiac output (CO) monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, and temperature management.

MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Procedure Volumes

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

Market Dynamics

The increasing elderly population and rising environmental and chemical stressors have led to a steady surge in chronic illnesses, including heart disease, obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. These conditions are becoming more prevalent even among younger individuals. As a result, there is a growing demand for patient monitoring and diagnostic equipment, which is driving investments in both capital equipment and disposables. Ease of use, accuracy, and affordability are becoming crucial factors in the development of products within the remote patient monitoring market.

Europe Patient Monitoring Market Share Insights

Among the 140+ patient monitoring companies analyzed, the European market is primarily dominated by three major players: Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, and Tunstall.

In 2023, Philips Healthcare led the European patient monitoring equipment market. They introduced the Rapid Equipment Deployment Kit in April 2020 to support ICU expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic. This kit combines Philips’s advanced monitoring technology with predictive algorithms to enable rapid scaling of critical care monitoring.

GE Healthcare held the second-largest market share in 2023, excelling in multi-parameter vital signs, wireless telemetry, fetal and neonatal, blood pressure, and ECG monitoring. GE was particularly strong in the ECG market with its MAC product line.

Tunstall, a telehealth pioneer for over 60 years, supports more than five million people globally. Their Lifeline Smart Hub, a cloud -based IP home unit, connects telehealth solutions via cellular technology, eliminating the need for a landline and offering greater location flexibility.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Introduction



2.1 Country Profile



2.2 Analysis By Market Segment

3. Product Assessment



3.1 Introduction



3.2 Hospital Settings



3.3 Product Portfolios



3.4 Regulatory Issues and Recalls



3.5 Clinical Trials

4. Introduction



4.1 Monitoring Devices



4.2 Currency Exchange Rate



4.3 Market Overview & Trend Analysis



4.4 Drivers and Limiters



4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



4.6 Mergers and Acquisitions



4.7 Company Profiles



4.8 SWOT Analysis

5. Country Profiles



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Germany



5.3 France



5.4 United Kingdom



5.5 Italy



5.6 Spain



5.7 Benelux



5.8 Scandinavia



5.9 Austria



5.10 Switzerland



5.11 Portugal

6. Procedure Numbers



6.1 Procedures



6.1.1 Electromyography Procedures



6.1.2 Electroencephalography Procedures



6.1.3 Cerebral Oximetry Procedures



6.1.4 Electrocardiogram Procedures

7. Multi-parameter vital signs monitoring Market

8. Wireless ambulatory telemetry monitoring Market

9. Remote patient monitoring Market

10. Intracranial Pressure monitoring Market

11. Electromyogram Monitoring Market

12. Electroencephalogram Monitoring Market

13. Cerebral oximetry monitoring Market

14. Fetal and neonatal Monitoring Market

15. Pulse oximetry monitoring Market

16. Cardiac Output Monitoring Market

17. Blood pressure monitoring Market

18. Electrocardiogram monitoring Market

19. Temperature management Market

Company Coverage Includes:

3M

Bionet America

Biotronik

Abbott

Bittium Corp

Adroit Medical Systems

Boston Scientific

Ad-Tech Medical

BrainCool

Cadwell Laboratories

Cardinal Health

AEON Global

Care Innovations

Carewell

AirLife

Ceribell

Ambio Health

ChoiceMMed

Ambu

Citizen Systems

AMC Healthcare

CLARIO

Clinical Computer Systems

Amwell

CMI Health

Analogic Corporation

CNSystems

ANT Neuro

Comen Medical Instruments

Augustine Surgical

Compumedics

Avanos Medical

ConMed

Avante Health Solutions

B. Braun

Contec Medical Systems

Baxter International

CooperSurgical

Becton Dickinson

Criticare Systems

Biolight

Delsys

Devon Medical

Dexcom

Kestrel Laboratories

Drager Medical

McKesson

Electrical Geodesics

Mediaid Inc

Medicomp Systems

Enthermics

Medifit Instruments

Entra Health

Fukuda Denshi

Medline

GE HealthCare

Medocity

Gentherm

Medtronic

Getinge

Mennen Medical

Microlife

Honeywell Life Sciences

Midmark

Huntleigh Healthcare

Mindray Medical

Hutchinson Technology

Nasiff Associates

HydroDot

Natus Medical

Neoventa Medical

Ideal Life

NeuMeDx

Infinium Medical

Neuroelectrics

Inspiration Healthcare

Nihon Kohden

Nonin Medical

Spacelabs Healthcare

Omron Healthcare

Spes Medica

SunTech Medical

Ornim Medical

Teleflex Medical

Osypka Medical

Tensys

Panasonic

Terumo

Penlon

Transonic Systems

PeriGen

USCOM

Physioflow

Utah Medical

Polymap Wireless

Validic

Qardio

Veridian Healthcare

Raumedic

Retia Medical

Xavant Technology

Schiller

Zoe Medical

ScottCare

ZOLL Medical

Sophysa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abk1qx

