Europe Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market to Expand by 20.8% Through 2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Equipment (Light Source (Laser Produced Plasmas (LPP), Vacuum Sparks, and Gas Discharges), Mirrors, Masks), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Europe Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market is expected to witness market growth of 20.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

The growth of the EUVL systems market in the region is owing to the rising demand for advanced and automated vehicles as well as the development of the automotive sector. 13.8 million Europeans have direct or indirect occupations in the automotive industry, which accounts for 6.1% of all employment in the EU. The direct manufacturing of motor vehicles employs 2.6 million people or 8.5% of all manufacturing jobs in the EU. The EU is one of the world’s top makers of automobiles, and this industry represents the greatest private investor in R&D. The European Commission encourages technology harmonization and provides funds for R&D in order to increase the competitiveness of the EU automobile industry and maintain its position as a technological leader worldwide.

Scope of the StudyMarket Segments Covered in the Report: By Equipment

  • Light Source
    • Laser Produced Plasmas (LPP)
    • Vacuum Sparks
    • Gas Discharges
  • Mirrors
  • Masks
  • Others

By Country

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Rest of North America

Key Market Players

  • Intel Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Carl Zeiss AG
  • Nikon Corporation
  • ASML Holding N.V.
  • Canon, Inc.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  • Toppan Inc.
  • NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis – Global

Chapter 4. Europe Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market by Equipment

Chapter 5. Europe Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market by Country

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

