Europe Data Center Market Landscape Report 2024-2029 Featuring Major Investors – Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT DATA, atNorth, Iron Mountain, Colt, Orange Business Services, Vantage, STACK – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Europe Data Center Market was valued at USD 42.98 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 64.5 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7%.

Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT DATA, atNorth, Iron Mountain, Colt Data Centre Services, Orange Business Services, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, and others are among the current major European data center investors.

The major hyperscale operators investing in the Europe data center market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Apple, Microsoft, Meta, and Google. These operators focus more on developing data center facilities across Western Europe and the Nordic region.

Support infrastructure vendors include ABB, Airedale, Caterpillar, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Legrand, Eaton, Rittal, Vertiv, and others. These companies have a strong global presence and have been operating across Europe for many years. In some prominent countries with many existing and ongoing ventures, they operate directly, whereas, in others, they operate via channel partners and distributors, getting into competition with local vendors in their respective countries.

Notable construction contractors in the Europe data center market include AECOM, Arup, Deerns, Mace, PM Group, ISG, Linesight, and many others. Prominent vendors like CloudHQ, Goodman, Prime Data Centers, Ada Infrastructure, Global Technical Realty, Nation Data Center, and others are among the European data center market’s new entrants.

These companies have a considerable presence in other countries across the world as well, outside of the three European sub-regions. These companies may disrupt the existing industry by posing as competitors to the existing players, and their clientele from other parts of the world may likely follow them here as well.

The Europe data center market will be a rain-maker and bring in multi-million dollar revenue opportunities for construction contractors and sub-contractors operating in said market. It will also lure in new companies that are open to offering their construction services in this market. Considering the vast availability of area, labor, comparatively inexpensive construction costs and electricity rates compared to North America, the chances of thriving in this region is a positive possibility.

Competition among existing infrastructure and key service providers will also rise, with developers and operators keen on building sustainable data center environments.

KEY TRENDS

Adoption of Artificial-Intelligence-Based Infrastructure

The widespread adoption of AI solutions in Europe has led to a surge in data generation, driving growth in the technology market, increasing the demand for data centers in various European countries, and supporting the Europe data center market growth.

Governments and organizations in the region are investing in initiatives to implement AI solutions in their operations. For example, the UK government announced a £900 million ($1.1 billion) investment in Isambard-AI, a high-performance supercomputer, to support AI research at the University of Bristol.

In Denmark, specific goals have been set in health, energy and utilities, agriculture, and transport to improve AI implementation, with around USD 8.6 million set aside for new plans. Similarly, the Kremlin is dedicating funds from the federal budget to support AI research in Russia, aiming to accelerate AI development and achieve technological sovereignty in the country.

Growth in 5G Connectivity & Deployment of Edge Data Centers

The expansion of 5G connectivity is leading to increased data generation, creating a greater demand for the construction of additional and edge data centers. This demand is particularly pronounced in tier II and tier III cities, where building large data centers is either infeasible or would result in a location distant from established data centers.

Sustainability Initiatives Attracting Data Center Operators

European data center market operators are leveraging solar, wind, and other renewable energy technologies to reduce their carbon footprint. Adopting renewable energy aims to align data centers with sustainability objectives and minimize their environmental impact.

Most data center operators opt for renewable energy to power their facilities due to the expensive cost of electricity in all major countries and cities.

In September 2023, Microsoft signed a new Power Purchase Agreement with Lightsource bp. It will take over 40 MW of electricity from a solar farm in Poland. LCL Data Centers in Belgium commit to science-based climate goals and has joined the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality for European data centers by 2030.

Rise in District Heating Concept

Europe has witnessed immense growth in its data center ecosystem in recent years. Most data center operators are building massive facilities covering a large area. Data centers are energy-intensive facilities that consume the most electric power and water.

A significant trend in the Europe data center market revolves around achieving energy efficiency. The aim is to reach a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.0, indicating that all the energy consumed directly powers the servers; this reflects optimal efficiency.

District heating efficiently distributes surplus heat generated by industrial facilities to fulfill the heating needs of nearby residential and commercial areas. For more than a decade, the practice of using waste heat from data centers to support district heating has been in operation.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Investors in the Europe data center market are increasingly choosing locations like Spain, Portugal, Greece, and other areas with abundant renewable energy and reasonable land prices. Hyperscale leaders like Microsoft, Meta, and Google are at the forefront of developing sustainable hyperscale facilities, especially in Nordic and Western European countries. Colocation data center developers also contribute by adopting initiatives like HVO, sustainable construction materials, and green facades.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Europe data center market by 2029?

What are the key trends in the Europe data center market?

How big is the Europe data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Europe data center market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Europe data center market by 2029?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 166 Forecast Period 2023 – 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $42.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $64.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Europe

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NEC

NetApp

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

Technology Super Micro Computer

Wiwynn

IT Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Aermec

Alfa Laval

Aksa Power Generation

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Climaveneta

Cummins

D’HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

ebm-papst

EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

Enrogen

FlaktGroup

Grundfos

Guntner

GESAB

HiRef

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

KOHLER-SDMO

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

NetNordic

Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Vertiv

ZIEHL-ABEGG

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

Altron

AODC

AEON Engineering

APL Data Center

ARC:MC

Ariatta

ARSMAGNA

Artelia

Arup

Aurora Group

Atkins

Basler & Hofmann

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Bouygues Construction

Callaghan Engineering

Cap Ingelec

Caverion

Coromatic

Collen

COWI

DataDome

Deerns

Designer Group

Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige

Dornan

Etop

DPR Construction

Eiffage

EYP MCF

Fluor Corporation

Ferrovial

Free Technologies Engineering

Future-tech

Granlund Group

GreenMDC

Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Haka Moscow

ICT Facilities

IDOM

IMOS

ISG

JCA Engineering

JERLAURE

Kirby Group Engineering

KKCG Group

Linesight

LPI Group

M+W Group (EXYTE)

Mace

Mercury

Metnor Construction

MT Hojgaard

Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)

NORMA Engineering

Oakmont Construction

PM Group

PORR Group

PQC

Quark

Ramboll Group

RED

Reid Brewin Architects

Royal HaskoningDHV

Skanska

SPIE UK

Starching

STO Building Group

STRABAG

STS Group

Sweco

TECHKO

Tetra Tech

TPF Ingenierie

TTSP

Turner & Townsend

Warbud

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

YIT

ZAUNERGROUP

Prominent Data Center Investors

3data

3S Group

Amazon Web Services

Artnet

Atman

Apple

Aruba

AtlasEdge

AQ Compute

atNorth

Bahnhof

Beyond. pl

Bulk Infrastructure

China Mobile

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

CyrusOne

DATA4

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

EcoDataCenter

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Euclyde Data Centers

Meta (Facebook)

Global Switch

Google

Green Mountain

Hyperco

Iron Mountain

Ixcellerate

Kao Data

KDDI

LCL Data Centers

Ledfal Mine Datacenter

Liberty Global

Magenta Telekom

Microsoft

MTS

Nautilus Data Technologies

NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe

Neterra

Netia

NorthC

NTT DATA

Orange Business Services

OVHcloud

Proximity Data Centres

Pure Data Centres

Rostelecom Data Centers

STACK Infrastructure

Stadtwerke Feldkirch

T-Mobile

T5 Data Centers

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Vantage Data Centers

Verne Global

Virtus Data centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

VK Cloud Solutions

Yandex

Yondr

New Entrants

Ada Infrastructure

CloudHQ

Form8tion Data Centers

Global Technical Realty

Goodman

Mainova WebHouse

Nation Data Center

Prime Data Centers

Stratus Data Centres

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

& Units Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based

Liquid-based

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

