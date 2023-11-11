Home Business Wire Europe Data Center Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Market is Ripe with Opportunities...
Europe Data Center Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Market is Ripe with Opportunities Driven by Technological Advancements and Evolving Customer Needs – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Data Center Market – Focused Insights 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


Europe’s data center market is experiencing remarkable growth, with Western Europe leading the way in terms of investments, followed by the Nordics and Central & Eastern Europe. This surge in growth is driven by various key factors shaping the data center landscape.

In the realm of IT infrastructure, the market is witnessing a notable adoption of network switches with capacities exceeding 40GbE, alongside flash storage devices and rack servers. These advancements in IT infrastructure are reshaping the capabilities and performance of data centers across the region.

When it comes to electrical infrastructure investments, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems take the lead, with significant contributions from Western Europe. Generators also play a crucial role in ensuring power resilience within data centers.

Mechanical infrastructure is witnessing increased investments, particularly in water-based cooling solutions, as data centers strive for more efficient and sustainable cooling methods.

Several prominent trends are shaping the European data center market, including the growing adoption of artificial intelligence, the deployment of 5G and edge data centers, the expansion of district heating systems, and other transformative factors.

This dynamic market is categorized into various segments, including Facility Type, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography. The geographical landscape encompasses Western Europe, the Nordics, and Central & Eastern Europe.

Key participants in the European data center market include IT Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors, Data Center Investors, and New Entrants. These stakeholders are instrumental in driving innovation and growth within the industry.

As Europe continues to be a hub for data center investments and technological advancements, the region’s data center market is poised for further expansion and transformation.

Market Dynamics:

  • Opportunities & Trends: The market is ripe with opportunities driven by technological advancements and evolving customer needs.
  • Growth Enablers: Factors such as increased data consumption and digital transformation initiatives are fueling market growth.
  • Restraints: Challenges related to sustainability, energy efficiency, and infrastructure costs pose certain limitations.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 108
Forecast Period 2022 – 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $39.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $55.45 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6%
Regions Covered Europe

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks
  • Atos
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Extreme Networks
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Inspur
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • MiTAC Holdings
  • NEC
  • NetApp
  • Pure Storage
  • Quanta Cloud Technology
  • Super Micro Computer
  • Wiwynn

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

  • 3M
  • ABB
  • Airedale International Air Conditioning
  • Aermec
  • Alfa Laval
  • Aksa Power Generation
  • Carrier
  • Caterpillar
  • Condair
  • Climaveneta
  • Cummins
  • D’HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS
  • Daikin Applied
  • Delta Electronics
  • Eaton
  • ebm-papst
  • EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
  • Enrogen
  • FlaktGroup
  • Grundfos
  • Guntner
  • GESAB
  • HiRef
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • Honeywell International
  • Johnson Controls
  • KOHLER-SDMO
  • KyotoCooling
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Munters
  • NetNordic
  • Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)
  • Perkins Engines
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)
  • Rittal
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • Socomec
  • STULZ
  • Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
  • Vertiv
  • ZIEHL-ABEGG

Prominent Construction Contractors

  • AECOM
  • Altron
  • AODC
  • AEON Engineering
  • APL Data Center
  • ARC: MC
  • Ariatta
  • ARSMAGNA
  • Artelia
  • Arup
  • Aurora Group
  • Atkins
  • Basler & Hofmann
  • BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
  • Bouygues Construction
  • Callaghan Engineering
  • Cap Ingelec
  • Caverion
  • Coromatic
  • Collen
  • COWI
  • DataDome
  • Deerns
  • Designer Group
  • Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige
  • Dornan
  • Etop
  • DPR Construction
  • Eiffage
  • EYP MCF
  • Fluor Corporation
  • Ferrovial
  • Free Technologies Engineering
  • Future-tech
  • Granlund Group
  • GreenMDC
  • Gottlieb Paludan Architects
  • Haka Moscow
  • ICT Facilities
  • IDOM
  • IMOS
  • ISG
  • JCA Engineering
  • JERLAURE
  • Kirby Group Engineering
  • KKCG Group
  • Linesight
  • LPI Group
  • M+W Group (EXYTE)
  • Mace
  • Mercury
  • Metnor Construction
  • MT Hojgaard
  • Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)
  • NORMA Engineering
  • Oakmont Construction
  • PM Group
  • PORR Group
  • PQC
  • Quark
  • Ramboll Group
  • RED
  • Reid Brewin Architects
  • Royal HaskoningDHV
  • Skanska
  • SPIE UK
  • Starching
  • STO Building Group
  • STRABAG
  • STS Group
  • Sweco
  • TECHKO
  • Tetra Tech
  • TPF Ingenierie
  • TTSP
  • Turner & Townsend
  • Warbud
  • Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
  • YIT
  • ZAUNERGROUP

Prominent Data Center Investors

  • 3data
  • 3S Group
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Artnet
  • Atman
  • Apple
  • Aruba
  • AtlasEdge
  • AQ Compute
  • atNorth
  • Bahnhof
  • Beyond.pl
  • China Mobile
  • Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
  • CyrusOne
  • DATA4
  • DigiPlex (IPI Partners)
  • Digital Realty
  • Echelon Data Centres
  • EcoDataCenter
  • EdgeConneX
  • Equinix
  • Euclyde Data Centers
  • Facebook (Meta)
  • Global Switch
  • Google
  • Green Mountain
  • Hyperco
  • Iron Mountain
  • IXcellerate
  • KDDI
  • Liberty Global
  • Magenta Telekom
  • Microsoft
  • MTS
  • Nautilus Data Technologies
  • NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe
  • Neterra
  • Netia
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • Orange Business Services
  • Proximity Data Centres
  • Pure Data Centres
  • Rostelecom Data Centers
  • Stadtwerke Feldkirch
  • T-Mobile
  • T5 Data Centers
  • Telecom Italia Sparkle
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Verne Global
  • Virtus Data centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
  • VK Cloud Solutions
  • Yandex
  • Yondr

New Entrants

  • ClusterPower
  • Global Technical Realty
  • Stratus DC Management

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2xl6d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

