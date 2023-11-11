Europe Data Center Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Market is Ripe with Opportunities Driven by Technological Advancements and Evolving Customer Needs – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Data Center Market – Focused Insights 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





Europe’s data center market is experiencing remarkable growth, with Western Europe leading the way in terms of investments, followed by the Nordics and Central & Eastern Europe. This surge in growth is driven by various key factors shaping the data center landscape.

In the realm of IT infrastructure, the market is witnessing a notable adoption of network switches with capacities exceeding 40GbE, alongside flash storage devices and rack servers. These advancements in IT infrastructure are reshaping the capabilities and performance of data centers across the region.

When it comes to electrical infrastructure investments, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems take the lead, with significant contributions from Western Europe. Generators also play a crucial role in ensuring power resilience within data centers.

Mechanical infrastructure is witnessing increased investments, particularly in water-based cooling solutions, as data centers strive for more efficient and sustainable cooling methods.

Several prominent trends are shaping the European data center market, including the growing adoption of artificial intelligence, the deployment of 5G and edge data centers, the expansion of district heating systems, and other transformative factors.

This dynamic market is categorized into various segments, including Facility Type, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography. The geographical landscape encompasses Western Europe, the Nordics, and Central & Eastern Europe.

Key participants in the European data center market include IT Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors, Data Center Investors, and New Entrants. These stakeholders are instrumental in driving innovation and growth within the industry.

As Europe continues to be a hub for data center investments and technological advancements, the region’s data center market is poised for further expansion and transformation.

Market Dynamics:

Opportunities & Trends: The market is ripe with opportunities driven by technological advancements and evolving customer needs.

Growth Enablers: Factors such as increased data consumption and digital transformation initiatives are fueling market growth.

Restraints: Challenges related to sustainability, energy efficiency, and infrastructure costs pose certain limitations.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 108 Forecast Period 2022 – 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $39.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $55.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Europe

