Europe Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2025: BNPL Market to Grow by 12.4% to Reach $191.3 Billion this Year, Dominated by Klarna, Afterpay, and PayPal – Forecast to 2030 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The BNPL payment market in Europe is expected to grow by 12.4% on annual basis to reach US$191.3 billion in 2025. The BNPL market in the region experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 20.6%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 170.2 billion to approximately USD 293.7 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry in Europe, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the regional and country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Europe's BNPL market has grown significantly, driven by high e-commerce penetration, strong digital payment infrastructure, and increasing demand for flexible credit solutions. Key players such as Klarna, Afterpay (Riverty), and PayPal dominate, supported by local providers like Scalapay (Italy) and Alma (France). Across the region, BNPL services are becoming integrated into both online and offline channels. Regulatory pressures have intensified over the last year, with new consumer credit and data protection laws requiring greater transparency and accountability from BNPL providers. Over the next 2-4 years, competition is expected to increase, with firms focusing on partnerships, technology investments, and sector-specific solutions.

At the same time, sector innovation and diversification into areas like sustainability, travel, and omnichannel retailing present new growth opportunities. Technological advancements in AI-based risk assessment will enhance providers' ability to deliver personalized services, creating a competitive advantage. Over the next few years, Europe's BNPL ecosystem will continue to mature, balancing growth with responsible lending practices to support sustainable market development.

E-Commerce Accelerates BNPL Adoption in Northern and Eastern Europe

E-commerce platforms in countries like Germany, Sweden, and Poland have integrated BNPL services to enhance customer convenience. Platforms like Zalando and Otto have reported increased conversions due to installment-based payment options. Eastern European markets, including Poland and the Czech Republic, are witnessing rapid growth in e-commerce BNPL adoption through platforms like Allegro.

Consumer preferences for digital shopping and the convenience of interest-free installments drive BNPL growth. E-commerce platforms increasingly use BNPL to boost cart conversion rates, especially for high-value items such as electronics, fashion, and furniture.

BNPL is expected to become a standard feature on European e-commerce platforms. Cross-border e-commerce expansion will further increase BNPL penetration in Eastern Europe, with local fintech players forming partnerships to capture growing demand.

Travel Sector Accelerates BNPL Integration in Post-Pandemic Recovery

The travel sector across Europe is increasingly adopting BNPL services. Airlines like Lufthansa and travel agencies like Sunweb Group have implemented installment payment plans to attract domestic and international travelers. These options have become crucial in boosting early bookings for vacations and flights.

The recovery of leisure and business travel after the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted travel operators to offer flexible financing options. Rising travel costs due to inflation have further incentivized travelers to spread expenses over several months.

Travel-focused BNPL services are likely to see continued growth as tourism fully recovers. Providers that integrate BNPL with loyalty programs and booking platforms will enhance customer engagement and loyalty in the travel industry.

Sustainability Drives BNPL Growth in Green Financing

BNPL providers are expanding into sustainability-focused sectors, offering installment plans for eco-friendly products. Riverty and IKEA have introduced financing options for solar panels, electric vehicle (EV) chargers, and energy-efficient home upgrades. This trend is particularly strong in environmentally conscious markets like Germany, the Netherlands, and the Nordic countries.

Europe's emphasis on sustainability and green investments is fueling this trend. Government subsidies and tax incentives for energy-efficient installations create demand for flexible payment options that make these investments more accessible to middle-income households.

BNPL adoption in green financing will accelerate, particularly in countries with strong climate policies. Providers collaborating with manufacturers and retailers in the sustainability sector will gain long-term advantages as consumers prioritize eco-friendly purchases.

Omnichannel BNPL Strategies Enhance Retail Engagement

European retailers are increasingly adopting omnichannel BNPL strategies, allowing customers to initiate payments online and complete transactions in-store or vice versa. MediaMarkt and Decathlon have expanded BNPL services across physical and digital channels to improve the shopping experience.

Consumers are blending online research with in-person shopping, making it essential for retailers to offer seamless payment options across multiple touchpoints. BNPL enhances convenience by providing flexibility at every stage of the purchasing journey.

Omnichannel integration will become a key factor in retailer differentiation. Providers that streamline online and in-store payment solutions will enhance customer loyalty, particularly in the electronics, fashion, and home improvement sectors.

Technological Advancements Enhance Credit Risk Management

BNPL providers are adopting AI and data analytics to optimize credit risk assessment and personalize repayment plans. Klarna and Riverty have implemented machine learning models to offer tailored payment schedules while improving their ability to identify high-risk borrowers.

The competitive BNPL landscape in Europe is pushing providers to innovate through better credit management. Regulatory pressures to reduce defaults and comply with affordability checks have accelerated investments in AI-based tools for real-time risk analysis.

Providers that successfully integrate AI-driven solutions will improve credit decisions, reduce default rates and enhance customer retention. However, compliance with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other privacy laws will remain challenging for providers leveraging customer data.

Regulatory Oversight Tightens Across Major European Markets

European regulatory bodies are intensifying scrutiny on BNPL services to prevent consumer over-indebtedness. In the Netherlands, authorities proposed banning BNPL purchases in physical stores to limit impulse-driven debt. Germany has implemented stricter credit checks, and France has introduced mandatory fee disclosure for installment payment providers.

Rising concerns about debt accumulation and financial stability have led to stronger enforcement of responsible lending practices. Advocacy groups and policymakers across Europe are pushing for greater consumer protection, focusing on affordability checks, transparency in terms, and fee disclosures. EU-wide regulations, such as updates to the Consumer Credit Directive, are shaping uniform compliance standards across member states.

Established players such as Klarna and Riverty are well-positioned to comply with regulatory changes, strengthening their credibility and market dominance. However, smaller fintech providers may struggle to meet regulatory requirements, leading to potential market exits and consolidation. Consumer trust in BNPL services will likely improve as regulatory frameworks stabilize.

Current State of the BNPL Market

Regional Variations in Adoption: Countries like Germany, Sweden, and the UK have higher BNPL adoption rates due to established players like Klarna and PayPal. Southern European markets, including Spain and Italy, are witnessing rapid growth as local providers expand their services to compete with international entrants.

Omnichannel Expansion: BNPL services are increasingly integrated into e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores. In countries like France and the Netherlands, major retailers incorporate BNPL options for high-value purchases such as electronics, appliances, and travel services.

Targeting Middle-Income Consumers: The rise in living costs across Europe has increased demand for BNPL, especially among middle-income families seeking short-term financial flexibility. Providers are tailoring installment plans to cater to these consumers, emphasizing affordability and transparency.

Key Players and New Entrants

Prominent players in Europe's BNPL market include Klarna (Sweden), PayPal (Pay Later), and Afterpay (Riverty) (Germany). These providers leverage strong partnerships with e-commerce platforms and brick-and-mortar stores to maintain market leadership.

Local players like Scalapay (Italy) and Alma (France) are gaining market share through region-specific offerings and partnerships. Additionally, fintech startups in Central and Eastern Europe, including providers in Poland and the Czech Republic, are expanding their reach with interest-free BNPL options.

Anticipated Competitive Dynamics Over the Next 2-4 Years

Focus on ESG Integration: With increasing regulatory and consumer demand for sustainability, providers may introduce green finance initiatives, offering incentives for eco-friendly purchases. Companies like Riverty are already taking steps in this direction.

Technology and Personalization: Providers will likely invest in AI and data-driven personalization to improve credit risk assessment and tailor repayment plans. This will help improve customer loyalty and reduce defaults in key markets.

Market Consolidation: As regulatory scrutiny intensifies, smaller BNPL providers may seek mergers with larger players to achieve economies of scale and compliance readiness. Larger firms are expected to acquire fintech startups to expand their service portfolios and geographic reach.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1408 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $191.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $293.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Europe

