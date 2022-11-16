Europe Bluetooth 5.0 Market Report 2022: Benefits Such as Longer Battery Life and Simultaneous Connection Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Bluetooth 5.0 Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Component, Application, End-user, Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Europe Bluetooth 5.0 Market would witness market growth of 10.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Bluetooth Low Energy was unable to be used by wireless headphones, forcing them to connect using the more power-hungry Bluetooth classic standard. All audio devices connect using Bluetooth Low Energy with Bluetooth 5.0, which results in less power consumption and longer battery life.

In the future, Bluetooth Low Energy will be able to connect a wide variety of devices. Notably, Bluetooth 5.0 is not supported by Apple’s Air Pods. For a better connection, they use Bluetooth 4.2 and the unique Apple W1 chip. Bluetooth 5.0 on Android ought to encourage users to utilize Bluetooth headphones.

A new feature of Bluetooth 5.0 also makes it possible to simultaneously play audio on two linked devices. In other words, a user may attach two sets of wireless headphones with their phone and transmit audio simultaneously to both of them using regular Bluetooth. Alternately, the user could play sound through two speakers placed in different spaces. Two people could even listen to two distinct pieces of music while simultaneously streaming from the same phone two different audio streams to two separate audio devices.

Germany is the largest automobile market in Europe. With an annual R&D expenditure of €20 billion and over 3650 automotive patents, Germany is renowned as the center for automotive innovation. Germany is also home to several of the top auto component manufacturers in the world, including Bosch, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, and others. Being the biggest automotive sector propels the adoption of the better Bluetooth version for better sound quality in cars which drives the growth of the Bluetooth 5.0 market.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Bluetooth 5.0 Market by Country in 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $490.3 million by 2028. The UK market is witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 11.6% during (2022-2028).

