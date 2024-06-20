Home Business Wire Europe B2C E-Commerce Market Insights & Forecasts 2024 - European B2C E-Commerce...
Business Wire

Europe B2C E-Commerce Market Insights & Forecasts 2024 – European B2C E-Commerce Poised to Break Through EUR 500 Billion Barrier by 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe B2C E-Commerce Market Insights & Forecasts 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


The European B2C E-Commerce market is projected to reach over EUR 500 billion by 2025, positioning it after China and the U.S. The report also indicates that by 2027, retail E-Commerce sales in Western Europe are expected to significantly increase, making up a notable double-digit percentage of all retail sales. This growth reflects the increasing consumer preference for online shopping and digital transactions.

Regional Trends

In 2023, Norway led in online purchases, followed by Switzerland and Denmark. France and Germany reported significant figures, with France exceeding EUR 100 billion in turnover and Germany nearing that mark. The UK expects to surpass EUR 200 billion in retail E-Commerce sales by 2027. Other countries, including the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Poland, Greece, Belgium, Turkey, and Hungary, exhibit diverse online shopping trends, presenting varied opportunities and challenges.

Cross-Border E-Commerce & Payment Evolution

Cross-border E-Commerce is rapidly gaining ground in Europe, driven by several key factors. First, there’s a push for more consistent regulations across EU countries, making it easier for consumers to shop across borders. Secondly, advancements in shipping and customs processes are streamlining the delivery of products, cutting down both the time and costs involved.

For consumers, this translates to greater access to diverse products, often at more competitive prices than what’s available domestically. Alongside this, there is a surge in digital wallet usage, which is reshaping how payments are made online. With digital wallets offering convenience and security, alongside emerging payment methods like Buy Now, Pay Later services, the landscape of online shopping is evolving to better cater to consumer preferences, ultimately boosting sales for retailers.

Key Questions Answered:

  • What role does AI play in enhancing security in online payments in Europe?
  • How are digital wallets transforming the European payment landscape?
  • What is driving the transformation of the online payments market in Europe?
  • What impact do BNPL services have on European consumers and retailers?
  • What percentage of B2C E-Commerce transactions in Europe are digital wallets forecasted to account for by 2027?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Europe

3.1 Regional

  • Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2021-2027f
  • B2C E-Commerce Sales Value, by Country/Region, in USD trillion, 2025f
  • B2C E-Commerce Turnover, in EUR billion, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2019-2023f
  • Share of Internet Users Who Bought Goods and Services Online, in % of Internet Users, 2018-2023f
  • Share of E-shoppers Users, by Region, in %, 2022
  • Share of Internet Users And Online Purchases in the Past 12 Months, by Rank and Country, in % of Respondents, And Margin, 2023
  • Share of EU Internet Users and of EU Online Purchases in Past 12 Months, in %, 2023
  • Share of Internet Users Who Shopped Online in the Past 12 Months, by Level of Education, in % of Internet Users, February 2023
  • Share of Internet Users Who Shopped Online in the Past 12 Months, by Employment Status, in % of Internet Users, February 2023
  • Share of Internet Users Who Shopped Online in the Past 12 Months, by Nationality, in % of Internet Users, February 2023
  • Top Product Categories Purchased Online in the Past 12 Months, in % of Internet Users, February 2023
  • Share of Online Shoppers Purchasing from Sellers in the Past 12 Months, by Type of Seller, in % of Online Shoppers, February 2023
  • Recommerce Market Size, in EUR billion, 2021 & 2025f
  • Fashion Recommerce Market Size, in EUR billion, 2021 & 2025f
  • Share of Recommerce Market Making Up Total B2C E-Commerce Market, in %, 2022e & 2027f
  • Share of Fashion Recommerce Market Making Up Total Fashion B2C E-Commerce Market, in %, 2021 & 2025f
  • Non-Cash Transaction Volume, by Regions, in billions, and Y-o-Y Change of Global Value, in %, 2021e-2026f
  • B2B Non-Cash Transaction Volume, by Regions, in billions, and Y-o-Y Change of Global Value, in %, 2020-2026f
  • Embedded Finance Market Size, in EUR billion, 2023e & 2028f
  • Top Concerns When It Comes to Embedded Financial Services and Products, in % of Respondents, April 2023
  • Breakdown of Monthly Shopper Engagement Increase With Brands Due to Embedded Finance, in %, May 2023
  • Behavior Based On the Cost of Living, in % of Respondents, May 2023
  • Commercial & Loyalty Benefits of Embedded Finance From Brands, in % of Respondents, May 2023
  • Top Use Cases of BaaS in Retail in the Next 1-3 Years, in % of Executives, 2023e
  • Top Use Cases of BaaS in Business in the Next 1-3 Years, in % of Executives, 2023e
  • Biggest Opportunities for BaaS Providers, in %, 2023e
  • Online Payment Fraud Loss Value, by Region, in USD billion, 2025f
  • Breakdown of Fraudulent B2C E-Commerce Transaction Value, by Region, in %, 2023e
  • Share of Card Fraud That Involves Cross-Border Transactions, in %, 2023e

3.2 UK

3.3 Germany

3.4 France

3.5 Italy

3.6 Spain

3.7 Netherlands

3.8 Sweden

3.9 Switzerland

3.10 Poland

3.11 Austria

3.12 Norway

3.13 Denmark

3.14 Belgium

3.15 Finland

3.16 Turkey

3.17 Hungary

Company Coverage:

  • Akakce
  • Aliexpress
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Argos
  • Asda
  • Bauhaus
  • Billa
  • Blocket
  • Bol
  • Boulanger
  • Brico
  • Brack
  • Carrefour
  • Cardmarket
  • Casadellibro
  • Cdiscount
  • Clashohlson
  • Cuisineaz
  • Decathalon
  • Dealabs
  • Depop
  • Digitec
  • Darty
  • Ebay
  • Elcorteingles
  • Etsy
  • Esselunga
  • Eurospin
  • Fnac
  • Galaxus
  • Geizhals
  • Google
  • Hornbach
  • Ica
  • Ikea
  • Instagram
  • Interdiscount
  • Jula
  • Jumbo
  • Kaufland
  • Leroy Merlin
  • Lidl
  • LVMH
  • Manomano
  • Marktplaats
  • Mediamarkt
  • Mercari
  • Microsoft
  • Milanuncios
  • Netonnet
  • Next
  • Nike
  • Obi
  • Otto
  • Paypal
  • Pccomponentes
  • Poshmark
  • Praxis
  • Rewe
  • Samsung
  • Sainsburys
  • Seep
  • Shein
  • Shopify
  • Silvan
  • Stripe
  • Subito
  • Screwfix
  • Systembolaget
  • Tiktok
  • Tesco
  • Trovaprezzi
  • Tradera
  • Turkcell
  • Unieuro
  • Veepee
  • Vestiaire Collective
  • Vinted
  • Zalando
  • Zara

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28ueka

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

