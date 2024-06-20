Europe B2C E-Commerce Market Insights & Forecasts 2024 – European B2C E-Commerce Poised to Break Through EUR 500 Billion Barrier by 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe B2C E-Commerce Market Insights & Forecasts 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The European B2C E-Commerce market is projected to reach over EUR 500 billion by 2025, positioning it after China and the U.S. The report also indicates that by 2027, retail E-Commerce sales in Western Europe are expected to significantly increase, making up a notable double-digit percentage of all retail sales. This growth reflects the increasing consumer preference for online shopping and digital transactions.

Regional Trends

In 2023, Norway led in online purchases, followed by Switzerland and Denmark. France and Germany reported significant figures, with France exceeding EUR 100 billion in turnover and Germany nearing that mark. The UK expects to surpass EUR 200 billion in retail E-Commerce sales by 2027. Other countries, including the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Poland, Greece, Belgium, Turkey, and Hungary, exhibit diverse online shopping trends, presenting varied opportunities and challenges.

Cross-Border E-Commerce & Payment Evolution

Cross-border E-Commerce is rapidly gaining ground in Europe, driven by several key factors. First, there’s a push for more consistent regulations across EU countries, making it easier for consumers to shop across borders. Secondly, advancements in shipping and customs processes are streamlining the delivery of products, cutting down both the time and costs involved.

For consumers, this translates to greater access to diverse products, often at more competitive prices than what’s available domestically. Alongside this, there is a surge in digital wallet usage, which is reshaping how payments are made online. With digital wallets offering convenience and security, alongside emerging payment methods like Buy Now, Pay Later services, the landscape of online shopping is evolving to better cater to consumer preferences, ultimately boosting sales for retailers.

Key Questions Answered:

What role does AI play in enhancing security in online payments in Europe?

How are digital wallets transforming the European payment landscape?

What is driving the transformation of the online payments market in Europe?

What impact do BNPL services have on European consumers and retailers?

What percentage of B2C E-Commerce transactions in Europe are digital wallets forecasted to account for by 2027?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Europe

3.1 Regional

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2021-2027f

B2C E-Commerce Sales Value, by Country/Region, in USD trillion, 2025f

B2C E-Commerce Turnover, in EUR billion, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2019-2023f

Share of Internet Users Who Bought Goods and Services Online, in % of Internet Users, 2018-2023f

Share of E-shoppers Users, by Region, in %, 2022

Share of Internet Users And Online Purchases in the Past 12 Months, by Rank and Country, in % of Respondents, And Margin, 2023

Share of EU Internet Users and of EU Online Purchases in Past 12 Months, in %, 2023

Share of Internet Users Who Shopped Online in the Past 12 Months, by Level of Education, in % of Internet Users, February 2023

Share of Internet Users Who Shopped Online in the Past 12 Months, by Employment Status, in % of Internet Users, February 2023

Share of Internet Users Who Shopped Online in the Past 12 Months, by Nationality, in % of Internet Users, February 2023

Top Product Categories Purchased Online in the Past 12 Months, in % of Internet Users, February 2023

Share of Online Shoppers Purchasing from Sellers in the Past 12 Months, by Type of Seller, in % of Online Shoppers, February 2023

Recommerce Market Size, in EUR billion, 2021 & 2025f

Fashion Recommerce Market Size, in EUR billion, 2021 & 2025f

Share of Recommerce Market Making Up Total B2C E-Commerce Market, in %, 2022e & 2027f

Share of Fashion Recommerce Market Making Up Total Fashion B2C E-Commerce Market, in %, 2021 & 2025f

Non-Cash Transaction Volume, by Regions, in billions, and Y-o-Y Change of Global Value, in %, 2021e-2026f

B2B Non-Cash Transaction Volume, by Regions, in billions, and Y-o-Y Change of Global Value, in %, 2020-2026f

Embedded Finance Market Size, in EUR billion, 2023e & 2028f

Top Concerns When It Comes to Embedded Financial Services and Products, in % of Respondents, April 2023

Breakdown of Monthly Shopper Engagement Increase With Brands Due to Embedded Finance, in %, May 2023

Behavior Based On the Cost of Living, in % of Respondents, May 2023

Commercial & Loyalty Benefits of Embedded Finance From Brands, in % of Respondents, May 2023

Top Use Cases of BaaS in Retail in the Next 1-3 Years, in % of Executives, 2023e

Top Use Cases of BaaS in Business in the Next 1-3 Years, in % of Executives, 2023e

Biggest Opportunities for BaaS Providers, in %, 2023e

Online Payment Fraud Loss Value, by Region, in USD billion, 2025f

Breakdown of Fraudulent B2C E-Commerce Transaction Value, by Region, in %, 2023e

Share of Card Fraud That Involves Cross-Border Transactions, in %, 2023e

3.2 UK

3.3 Germany

3.4 France

3.5 Italy

3.6 Spain

3.7 Netherlands

3.8 Sweden

3.9 Switzerland

3.10 Poland

3.11 Austria

3.12 Norway

3.13 Denmark

3.14 Belgium

3.15 Finland

3.16 Turkey

3.17 Hungary

Company Coverage:

Akakce

Aliexpress

Amazon

Apple

Argos

Asda

Bauhaus

Billa

Blocket

Bol

Boulanger

Brico

Brack

Carrefour

Cardmarket

Casadellibro

Cdiscount

Clashohlson

Cuisineaz

Decathalon

Dealabs

Depop

Digitec

Darty

Ebay

Elcorteingles

Etsy

Esselunga

Eurospin

Fnac

Galaxus

Geizhals

Google

Hornbach

Ica

Ikea

Instagram

Interdiscount

Jula

Jumbo

Kaufland

Leroy Merlin

Lidl

LVMH

Manomano

Marktplaats

Mediamarkt

Mercari

Microsoft

Milanuncios

Netonnet

Next

Nike

Obi

Otto

Paypal

Pccomponentes

Poshmark

Praxis

Rewe

Samsung

Sainsburys

Seep

Shein

Shopify

Silvan

Stripe

Subito

Screwfix

Systembolaget

Tiktok

Tesco

Trovaprezzi

Tradera

Turkcell

Unieuro

Veepee

Vestiaire Collective

Vinted

Zalando

Zara

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28ueka

