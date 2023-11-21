Home Business Wire Euronext Chooses Board to Transform Financial Planning & Analysis
Business Wire

Euronext Chooses Board to Transform Financial Planning & Analysis

di Business Wire

Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, uses Board to optimize financial planning, forecasting, and budgeting.


PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analyticsBoard International, the global leader for Intelligent Planning solutions, today announced that Euronext has chosen Board to transform its budgeting, planning and forecasting activities.

Euronext is the leading pan-European financial market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets. With approximately 1,900 listed issuers and €6.2 trillion in market capitalization as of September 2023, Euronext has an unmatched blue-chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base.

With finance departments under increasing pressure to provide detailed business insights for strategic decision-making, there is no room for disjointed approaches to planning. Euronext’s forward-thinking finance teams are moving to an Intelligent Planning approach with Board, connecting strategic, operational, and financial plans with available resources—transforming into agile and responsive teams with the ability to better support and enhance business growth.

“Board’s Intelligent Planning Platform provides flexible and easy-to-use solutions to support the innovation and growth of our organization,” said Ghislain Bardon, Head of Financial Planning & Analysis and Accounting Group at Euronext. “Board enables Euronext to transform vital financial planning across multiple use cases, delivering better insights for our teams, and ultimately better outcomes.”

“Euronext is vital to the health of European financial markets. We are thrilled that they selected Board to transform their financial planning and analysis. In response to the complex dynamics of the finance markets, organizations require a continuous evolution and innovation of their financial planning and analysis processes. Board supports Euronext with the entire budgeting, planning, and forecasting process, overcoming the challenges associated with disparate spreadsheets to deliver a truly intelligent approach,” said Jeff Casale, CEO of Board.

About Board

Board Intelligent Planning solutions help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter, enable actionable insights, and achieve better outcomes. Industry leaders trust Board to unify strategy, finance, and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning, so they can take full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global companies such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have transformed their planning processes to build a competitive edge.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

www.board.com

Contacts

Victoire Depoix

VP Global Communications

vdepoix@board.com

Articoli correlati

Amentum Announces Agreement to Merge with Jacobs’ Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber and Intelligence Businesses

Business Wire Business Wire -
Creating a new global systems integration and technology solutions leader and an independent, publicly traded companyCHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#financial--Amentum announced...
Continua a leggere

Uber Announces Pricing of Upsized $1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced the pricing of an upsized offering of $1.5 billion aggregate...
Continua a leggere

SimScale Launches Simulation Features for Compliance Testing of Electric Vehicle Components

Business Wire Business Wire -
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SimScale GmbH announced new features for engineers focused on structural and mechanical simulation, including large scale vibration analysis...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php