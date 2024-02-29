Home Business Wire Eurofins Discovery Introduces Innovative DiscoveryAI SAFIRE: A New AI-Driven Platform for Drug...
Eurofins Discovery Introduces Innovative DiscoveryAI SAFIRE: A New AI-Driven Platform for Drug Discovery Trained Using Proprietary Datasets

di Business Wire

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eurofins Discovery, an industry-leading provider of products and services for drug discovery research, today announced the launch of DiscoveryAI SAFIRE (Suite of ADMET Predictions For In Silico Refinement and Evaluation). SAFIRE is an advanced platform that leverages proprietary datasets, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), offering a unique capability for expediting discovery. SAFIRE is now available for customer use through the Eurofins Discovery website.


Eurofins Discovery’s experienced informatics experts collected vast, high-quality and diverse datasets that provide a unique approach in predicting the ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion and Toxicity) properties of molecules. It sets a new standard in predictive analytics.

SAFIRE utilizes data from Eurofins Discovery’s preeminent BioPrint database, curated over years of meticulous research and data accumulation. The result: a more powerful research tool surpassing the limits that exist in other predictive systems currently in the market, as demonstrated in a recent publication in the Future Medical Chemistry journal.

Designed with end-users in mind, SAFIRE provides essential features such as scoring functionality to aid in decision-making and a comprehensive suite of predictive ADME models. It’s proven effective in accelerating drug discovery projects from initial hit discovery through to lead optimization.

How does SAFIRE go beyond existing predictive system limits in the market? Published results of our AI advances demonstrated how our models can be used to predict ADMET properties of molecules quickly and efficiently, when trained with BioPrint database proprietary data along with public datasets utilized by the SAFIRE platform. This approach has proven improved model performance as well as broadened the chemical space covered by the models, achieving Matthews Correlation Coefficient values greater than 0.4, and accuracies above 80%.

Eurofins Discovery’s experts keep SAFIRE dynamic with consistent updates, enlargements of its chemical space, and the latest in AI and ML innovations. For more details about SAFIRE’s benefits and significant value to the drug discovery community, visit eurofinsdiscovery.com/safire.

About Eurofins Discovery

Eurofins Discovery supports drug discovery research with over 23,000 products and services developed in 40+ years of industry leadership. Benefit from the strength of our solutions that revolutionize your drug discovery.

Contacts

Media:
Aida Yodites, Director, Marketing Communications

aida.yodites@discovery.eurofinsus.com

Luis Miguel Goncalves, Senior Director, IT & Informatics

LuisMiguelGoncalves@eurofinsUS.com

