Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. Announces the Launch of Expanded Drug Product Analytical Laboratory

Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc., a global Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization and part of the international network of Eurofins laboratories, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its Drug Product Analytical Services Laboratory, increasing its footprint three-fold. Located in Mississauga, Canada, the expanded facility marks the addition of specialized equipment and analytical techniques, tailored to offer comprehensive analytical support for drug product programs. The laboratory has expanded to encompass water activity measurements, intrinsic dissolution studies, additional glove box systems, an added suite of HPLCs, new stability chambers and gas chromatography.





Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc is committed to supporting the development and manufacturing of life-saving therapies and providing the highest standards of quality, customized support, and expert analysis to its clients. Through the Drug Product Analytical Services Laboratory expansion and Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc’s drug product capabilities and extensive suite of Solid-State Research and Development, Eurofins CDMO Alphora is well positioned to support even the most challenging drug development programs.

To learn more, please visit:



https://www.eurofins.com/biopharma-services/cdmo/services/small-molecules-dp-development-manufacturing/

About Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc.



Eurofins CDMO is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization that provides clients with active pharmaceutical ingredients (“API’s”) / drug substance and drug product development for small molecules, biologics and phytocannabinoids via synthetic route. Its service offering encompasses drug substance/API development, solid state research and development, pre-formulation, formulation and development, analytical development, Non-GMP & GMP manufacturing, upstream development, downstream development, ADC Conjugation. Operating with facilities in Europe, North America and India, Eurofins CDMO is accredited through the FDA, EMA, ANSM, ANSES, FAMHP, PMDA, and Health Canada.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis



Eurofins is Testing for Life. With ca. 62,000 staff across a network of more than 900 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 62 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.



Eurofins Scientific S.E. shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

