euNetworks First to Deploy 1.6 Tb/s Coherent Solution in Europe with Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme

Highest data transmission over European ‘Super Highway’

LONDON & HANOVER, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Critical bandwidth infrastructure provider euNetworks announced Europe’s first-ever 1.6 Tb/s coherent solution deployment using Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e), the industry’s first 1.6 Tb/s coherent transceiver. This technical first was carried out on euNetworks’ production network, sending commercial traffic over the company’s 281km route from Amsterdam to Düsseldorf. Owned and operated by euNetworks, the route forms part of one of euNetworks’ latest Super Highways—new and uniquely routed state-of-the-art fiber networks that are critical to Europe’s bandwidth needs.





To facilitate ultrafast service turnup, euNetworks is pre-deploying Ciena’s Waveserver platforms, powered by WaveLogic coherent optics, over 13,000 kilometers of footprint, delivering 400G and 100G services for euNetworks’ data center, wholesale, and hyperscale customers across the Continent.

WL6e uses 3nm silicon technology to drive significant economic benefits for operators, including a 50% reduction in space and power per bit, and a 15% improvement in spectral efficiency compared to previous technology generations. With WL6e, euNetworks can provide up to 1.6 Tb/s connectivity across its network links to support higher traffic volumes and faster speeds more sustainably. The performance of the line system is further enhanced by euNetworks’ underlying Super Highway, which combines low-loss G.657A1 fiber with a reduced number of newly deployed in-line amplifier (ILA) shelters to simultaneously reduce energy footprint and drive up transponder performance.

Kevin Dean, Interim Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks, said: “Our successful deployment of the first 1.6 Tb/s wavelength in Europe using Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme is a great leap forward in connectivity for the region. This accomplishment underscores our continued commitment to innovation, whether that be in optical kit deployed across our networks, new fiber types, or the way we design and build our state-of-the-art fiber systems. We will continue to invest in and deploy cutting-edge technical solutions that provide market-leading performance for our customers, as their demand for our bandwidth infrastructure network and solutions continues to grow.”

Jamie Jefferies, Vice President and General Manager, International, Ciena, said: “Our advanced WL6e technology empowers euNetworks to deliver enhanced connectivity to Europeans across their owned and operated network footprint. This deployment exemplifies the strong demand for our industry-leading solutions among the world’s top service providers. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, transforming the way we connect and driving digital transformation.”

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 18 fibre-based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 545 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks’ unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.

The company delivers services with an active commitment to sustainability and is focused on its path to being carbon emissions net zero, environmentally responsible supply chain management and working as a community and industry to collaborate on the environmental challenges ahead. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time, we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Press Contacts:

Colleen Seery



Ciena Corporation



+1 (724) 419-5753



pr@ciena.com

Hannah Britt



euNetworks



+44 7717 896 446



hannah.britt@eunetworks.com

Investor Contact:



Gregg Lampf



Ciena Corporation



+1 (410) 694-5700



ir@ciena.com