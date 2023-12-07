euNetworks’ CEO delivers insight at COP28 on the company’s sustainability focus

Paula Cogan was interviewed at COP28, participating in a series of global business leader sessions

euNetworks has released its latest Sustainability Report highlighting twelve months of progress in tackling climate change in the critical world of digital infrastructure – leading in decarbonisation, focusing on innovation, collaboration and a cultural commitment to lasting change

LONDON & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–euNetworks Group Limited (“euNetworks”), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, was recently featured in an interview series with leaders from across industries undertaken during the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) in Dubai. The series of interviews captures lessons learned, sustainability success stories and key messages for the future from leaders across the energy, technology and telecom, manufacturing and finance industries. euNetworks has also released its latest Sustainability Report, detailing the company’s commitment to sustainability and substantial progress over the last year.









euNetworks builds and invests in city and long haul fibre networks to connect key European data centres and data hubs. The company owns and operates deep fibre networks in 17 cities and also operates a highly differentiated long haul network that spans 66,000 kilometres across 17 countries today. As a specialist in the sector, euNetworks continues to grow and invest in partnership with its customers, investing in new technologies and deepening its unique fibre network in Europe. The company is undertaking this growth with a strong focus on sustainability and has been working hard through 2023 to deliver tangible progress on its long-term sustainability goals.

“Throughout euNetworks’ history, we have remained dedicated to our core values, and our commitment to sustainability has never been stronger,” said Paula Cogan, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks. “We understand the impact our operations can have on the environment, and we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and contributing to global efforts in combatting climate change and transitioning to a low-carbon economy.”

COP28 has a focus on four paradigm shifts – fast-tracking the energy transition and slashing emissions before 2030; transforming climate finance by delivering on old promises and setting the framework for a new deal on finance; putting nature, people, lives, and livelihoods at the heart of climate action; and mobilising for the most inclusive COP ever. euNetworks’ efforts align with those shifts.

“Our pledge to be net-zero carbon by 2040 is not just an aspiration but a driving force behind our actions,” said Cogan. “We have joined the Climate Pledge, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to combat climate change. Setting 1.5°C-aligned science-based targets across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 is a testament to euNetworks’ ambition to be leaders in environmental responsibility in the digital infrastructure ecosystem. We shifted to renewable energy sources across our business, and we’ve reached our target of 98.8% today. We obtained a Sustainability Linked Loan in 2021 that enabled us to embed our commitment to sustainability by including ESG-linked KPIs into our financial framework. We are dedicated to pioneering innovation in carbon measurement tools for service and project-based emissions, empowering our customers to measure and address Scope 3 emissions with precision, and helping suppliers to reduce their carbon footprint. Our award-winning carbon tools are actively used in our operations and by our customers today. We aim to deliver the lowest carbon footprint per bit of data transmitted, which we take seriously and drives our daily efforts.”

euNetworks’ sustainability strategy, outlined in the company’s latest Sustainability Report, encompasses long-term objectives, focusing on carbon neutrality, a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce, responsible supply chain management, customer-driven innovation, and biodiversity conservation:

Net Zero: We have set our sights on achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. This ambitious target involves increasing our use of renewable energy sources, implementing innovative technologies, and adopting efficient operational practices to minimise environmental impact.

Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive workforce: We champion an inclusive culture that values the richness of our employees’ backgrounds and perspectives. We prioritise building a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture, and our goal is to achieve gender balance in our workforce, positioning us as a preferred employer within the telecoms industry.

Responsible Supply Chain Management: We collaborate with our partners to establish responsible supply chain practices. This involves promoting transparency, ethical sourcing, and reducing our environmental footprint.

Customer-Focused Innovation: We are committed to ongoing innovation, developing bandwidth infrastructure solutions prioritising energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and circular economy principles.

Biodiversity Preservation: Our dedication extends to contributing to biodiversity conservation and ecosystem resilience. Our initiatives promote biodiversity awareness, protect natural habitats and support reforestation efforts.

“It’s clear that while euNetworks has made great progress towards its sustainability goals, we are still at the beginning of our journey,” said Cogan. “Collaboration among suppliers, customers, partners and the broader ecosystem will be essential to achieving substantial, long-term environmental change. In an industry fundamental to economies and society, euNetworks is committed to making significant sustainability strides of its own and supporting the bigger picture of businesses working together to solve the immense challenges of sustainability and climate change.”

To read euNetworks’ full Sustainability Report, go to https://eun.io/sustainability

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 17 fibre-based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 518 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks’ unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

