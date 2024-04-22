euNetworks Adds a New High-Density Fibre Network in Brussels

euNetworks’ eighteenth metropolitan network in Europe

Directly connecting key data centres with diversity

Follows the addition of 1,660 kilometres of fibre network in Belgium in 2023

LONDON & BRUSSELS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#belgium–euNetworks Group Limited (“euNetworks”), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, today announced the addition of a new duct and fibre-based network in Brussels to its Pan-European network footprint. This new addition takes the company’s owned and operated metropolitan network count to 18 in Europe. This is the latest of the company’s investments in digital infrastructure in the Benelux region, following the addition of a duct-based fibre network in Belgium through acquisition in April 2023.









Last year, the 1,660 kilometres of fibre network acquired added unique routes in Brussels and long haul routes across Belgium, delivering a solid complement to euNetworks’ in-place network in the region. It also presented compelling additional investment opportunities for euNetworks in the long haul, in adjacent geographies and in building a new Brussels city network to give customers a truly end-to-end experience.

Since then, euNetworks has invested further in the Brussels metropolitan area, overbuilding acquired duct, purchasing additional cable and duct, and building additional high fibre count connectivity and diversity between key data centre sites, clusters and network aggregation points to deliver this new Brussels footprint.

Brussels Metro:

41 kilometres of duct and high-fibre count network

Connects 5 data centres day 1, including LCL Brussels-North, Digital Realty BRU1, BRU3 & BRU4, AtlasEdge Brussels BRU001

With multiple, diverse entry points to these on-net data centres

Additional data centres are in the pipeline to be connected to support customer demand

Dark Fibre, Long Haul and Metro Wavelengths and Ethernet-based services are available across this footprint, with four diverse 100G Ethernet nodes to be installed, delivering resiliency and redundancy

Seamless connectivity between Brussels connected data centres and other regional data centre clusters and hubs in Ghent, Antwerp, Charleroi and Saint Ghislain

With multiple diverse long haul connectivity options from Brussels

“Belgium is a growing digital hub, with significant investment in the region to support emerging technology trends such as IoT and GenAI, which drive Cloud adoption and strategies,” said Paula Cogan, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks. “Our Brussels and wider Belgium investments strengthen our leadership in European critical infrastructure as we focus on the ongoing densification of the high-bandwidth demand region of FLAP (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris). We continue our approach to deliver a differentiated proposition to the market, offering unique and scalable network routes to our customers between key data centres. We also have a strong pipeline of ongoing investment to continue to support their growing bandwidth needs, further capitalising on the investment we made last year. I’m very proud of what the team have accomplished in a relatively short timeframe, delivering our eighteenth metro network to market. We’ve also expanded our local operations and sales presence, enabling strong support for our customers locally as they move forward with their infrastructure investments.”

euNetworks builds and invests in city and long haul fibre networks to connect key European data centres and data hubs. The company owns and operates deep fibre networks in 18 cities as well as a highly differentiated long haul network that spans 45,000 route kilometres across 17 countries. As a specialist in the sector, euNetworks continues to grow and invest in partnership with its customers, investing in new technologies and deepening its unique fibre network in Europe.

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 18 fibre-based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 536 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks’ unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.

The company delivers services with an active commitment to sustainability and is focused on its path to being carbon emissions net zero, environmentally responsible supply chain management and working as a community and industry to collaborate on the environmental challenges ahead. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

Contacts

Hannah Britt | Chief Marketing Officer | euNetworks

5 Churchill Place | London E14 5HU



hannah.britt@eunetworks.com email | +44 7717 896 446 mobile