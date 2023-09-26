Euna Solutions Wins Business Intelligence Group’s 2023 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing

The international cloud awards program recognizes Euna Procure, a robust suite of eProcurement solutions for the public sector, for its innovation as a Software as a Service

CHICAGO & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Euna SolutionsTM, a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions for the public sector, today announced it has been named a winner in Business Intelligence Group’s 2023 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing in the Software as a Service category. Euna received this recognition for its eProcurement solution, Euna Procure, powered by Bonfire.





“We are thrilled to once again receive industry recognition in a prestigious awards program,” said Tom Amburgey, CEO of Euna Solutions. “Our mission is to supercharge the public sector by offering solutions that enhance user experiences and ultimately better serve constituents. Being recognized in this way reaffirms our commitment to achieving these goals with truly differentiated products and inspires us to continue pursuing excellence in our efforts.”

Euna Procure is part of the Euna Solutions suite of cloud-based, purpose-built software solutions designed to support public sector procurement teams. Euna Procure is a leader in strategic sourcing and procurement software that makes the Request for Proposal (RFP) process easy. With tools to support the entire vendor lifecycle (sourcing, contract management and vendor performance), Euna Procure goes beyond the traditional mechanics of standard procurement suites to make complex decision-making easy.

“The cloud has revolutionized how consumers and businesses alike access the data and applications we rely on,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The winners of the Stratus Awards are those companies whose products, people and organizations are leading this revolution.”

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector. Formerly GTY Technology, Euna Solutions offers easy-to-use solutions for procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, permitting and K-12 administration that are proven to increase operational efficiency, transparency, collaboration and compliance. Euna Solutions is a trusted partner to more than 2,000 government and public sector organizations across North America, empowering digital transformation and streamlining business processes through a relationship-centered, service-focused approach. Euna propels public sector progress. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.

