Euna Solutions Selected to 2024 GovTech 100 by Government Technology Magazine

Euna Solutions is recognized on the editorial-driven list of the top 100 companies focused on, making a difference in and selling to state and local government agencies across the U.S.

CHICAGO & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Euna Solutions™ a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions for the public sector, is proud to announce it has been selected to the 2024 GovTech 100, a curation of the top 100 companies in GovTech serving the U.S. public sector released each year by Government Technology magazine.





“Euna Solutions’ selection to the esteemed 2024 GovTech 100 list underscores our commitment to excellence in serving state and local government agencies across North America,” said Tom Amburgey, CEO of Euna Solutions. “Our inclusion is a testament to the tangible difference we make through our solutions and services to drive forward digital transformation in the public sector and our relentless pursuit of excellence in not only meeting but exceeding their evolving needs.”

The GovTech 100 is an annual list compiled and published by Government Technology as a compendium of 100 companies focused on, making a difference in and selling to state and local government agencies across the U.S. It is an editorial-driven list shaped by a variety of key market experts, government employees, investors and the editorial team at Government Technology.

“We’re witnessing a remarkable surge in innovation across the entire GovTech sector driven by new startups, partnerships and strategic mergers. The industry’s resilience and growth, even while other sectors slowed due to economic conditions, underscores the critical nature of technology’s role in solving the most complex government challenges,” said Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Government Technology. “The 2024 GovTech 100 exemplifies this market energy, as we saw innovation from the back-office ERPs to the citizen-facing service requests systems. It’s also important to remember, the GovTech 100 is a curation of a much larger market with hundreds of companies doing incredible work serving government agencies as their primary customer. We applaud all the companies that have chosen this market as their own.”

Backed by decades of technology innovation, Euna Solutions provides a suite of leading software solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector in the U.S. and Canada. These best-in-class solutions and services are proven to complement government ERP systems to increase productivity, efficiency, transparency, collaboration and compliance. A trusted partner to more than 3,000 government and public sector organizations across North America, Euna ultimately enables higher levels of stakeholder engagement and workflow efficiency through digital government services.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions™ is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector. Euna Solutions offers easy-to-use solutions for procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, permitting, and K-12 administration that are proven to increase operational efficiency, transparency, collaboration, and compliance. A partner to more than 3,000 public sector organizations across North America, Euna Solutions strives to build trust and enable transparency in our communities. Euna Solutions is recognized on the GovTech 100 list. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.

Contacts

Michael Tebo



Gabriel Marketing Group (for Euna Solutions)



Phone: 571-835-8775



Email: michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com