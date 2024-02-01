Euna Solutions Reinforces Customer Experience as Paramount Appointing Brian Haney as Chief Customer Officer

Bringing deep customer experience to Euna, Haney bolsters its mission to deliver and support SaaS solutions for the public sector that empower customers to create positive impact in the communities they serve

CHICAGO & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Euna Solutions™, a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions for the public sector, today announced the appointment of Brian Haney as its chief customer officer (CCO). The executive appointment fortifies Euna’s commitment to building a world-class customer experience, addressing its customers’ requirements through iterative feedback loops and recognizing how best to support public sector professionals to achieve their goals.





“We’re excited to welcome Brian as he will play a pivotal role in helping Euna Solutions achieve our next level of success,” said Tom Amburgey, CEO of Euna Solutions. “Our customers are, and always will be, our number one priority. Brian will serve as the face of our company to customers, ensuring a consistently outstanding customer experience at every touchpoint. Brian’s expertise and leadership are invaluable to shaping Euna’s future direction and growth.”

As CCO, Haney will be responsible for all customer-facing functions, including implementations, customer support and customer success. Haney has spent much of his career in roles directly related to customer experience and outcomes. From 2002 to 2010, he served as senior vice president of member services at INPUT, a provider of market intelligence to government contractors looking to do business with the public sector. In 2010, he was appointed vice president of customer success at Deltek, a global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, after it acquired INPUT. Haney later broadened his role by building a customer success function for the new SaaS segment of Deltek’s ERP software business and helped navigate Deltek through continuous mergers and acquisitions as the business grew.

“It’s my pleasure, and honor, to join a team that strives to provide exceptional value and support to those who serve our communities,” said Brian Haney, Chief Customer Officer. “As a US Military Veteran, public service is something I’m passionate about. Those completing financial and administrative tasks in the public sector are often unsung heroes of our communities as many cannot see firsthand what it takes to bring strategic plans and priorities to life – I look forward to supporting them on their journey.”

Euna Solutions provides a suite of leading software solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector in the U.S. and Canada. Backed by decades of technology innovation and a trusted partner to more than 3,000 public sector organizations, Euna is driven to improve efficiency, transparency, collaboration, and compliance, and deliver an exceptional customer experience.

Euna Solutions™ is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector. Euna Solutions offers easy-to-use solutions for procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, permitting, and special education administration that are trusted to increase operational efficiency, transparency, collaboration, and compliance. Working with more than 3,000 government and public sector organizations across North America, Euna Solutions strives to build trust and enable transparency in our communities. Euna Solutions is recognized on the GovTech 100 list. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.

