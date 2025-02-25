Euna Solutions Appoints Mykola Konrad as Chief Product Officer

A 20-year B2B tech industry veteran, Konrad will guide product innovation and reinforce the company’s commitment to delivering top-tier public sector SaaS solutions

TORONTO & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Euna Solutions®, a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions for the public sector, today announced the appointment of Mykola “Myk” Konrad as the company’s new Chief Product Officer. Konrad brings over 20 years of experience in product management, with a strong background in SaaS and B2B software solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Myk to Euna Solutions,” said Tom Amburgey, CEO of Euna Solutions. “His extensive experience and fresh perspective will be invaluable as we continue to develop and refine our solutions to better serve the public sector. Myk’s leadership will help drive new ideas, execute our product strategy, and ensure we deliver technology solutions that help government agencies and organizations work more efficiently, use data to make better decisions, and create meaningful, positive impact in their communities.”

Before joining Euna Solutions, Konrad served as Senior Vice President and Head of Product at Iconectiv, a provider of network planning and management services, where he led global product strategy and execution. His expertise in developing customer-centric solutions, driving innovation, and aligning products with evolving market needs will play a key role in advancing Euna Solutions’ product roadmap.

As Chief Product Officer, Konrad will work closely with teams across Euna to drive product innovation, enhance market intelligence, and reinforce the company’s commitment to delivering best-in-class SaaS solutions.

"I’m excited to join Euna Solutions at such a pivotal time in its journey. The company’s dedication to transparency and trust in the public sector is truly inspiring. I look forward to working alongside a talented team to drive product excellence, deliver meaningful results for our customers, and help shape the future of government technology," said Myk Konrad, Chief Product Officer at Euna Solutions.

Konrad succeeds John Alexander, who is retiring after 20+ years of dedicated service and leadership leading the company’s products. To ensure a seamless transition for growth and innovation, Alexander will remain with Euna Solutions in a consultative role.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions® is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector. Euna Solutions offers easy-to-use solutions for procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, permitting, and special education administration that are trusted to increase operational efficiency, transparency, collaboration, and compliance. Working with more than 3,000 government and public sector organizations across North America, Euna Solutions strives to build trust and enable transparency in our communities. Euna Solutions is recognized on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list, which features the top 100 companies dedicated to serving and making a positive impact on state and local government agencies across the U.S. To learn more, visit https://eunasolutions.com.

