Euna Solutions Announces 2023 Contributions to Communities, Showcasing Extensive Growth and Dedication to Public Sector

Euna’s 3,000 public sector customers led a landmark year, including over $20B in grants facilitated for communities and managing over $370B of public sector budget across North America

TORONTO & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Euna Solutions™, a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions for the public sector, today announced its impact on communities served across North America in 2023, demonstrating the company’s significant contributions to public sector efficiency and societal progress. With a suite of cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for state and local governments, nonprofit organizations, public school systems and higher education institutions, among others, Euna has successfully supported thousands of customer agencies in the U.S. and Canada, facilitated the management of billions of dollars, and enabled a vast array of transactions and projects that serve the community’s needs.





In 2023, Euna’s employee base grew to over 500 team members, all of whom are passionate about building trust and enabling transparency in communities. Through the team’s commitment, Euna reached a new milestone of serving over 3,000 customer agencies and organizations, welcoming more than 350 new customers in 2023, underscoring the trust and reliability the company has built within the public sector.

“These metrics are not just numbers; they represent our commitment to making a real difference in the communities we serve,” said Tom Amburgey, CEO of Euna Solutions. “Each transaction, each project and each grant represent an important step towards a more efficient, transparent and inclusive government. We are proud of our team’s hard work and dedication, which have made these achievements possible. As we move forward, Euna remains dedicated to innovating and expanding our services to meet the evolving needs of the public sector.”

Milestones reached by Euna’s solution lines include:

Euna Procurement processed 79,465 transactions, amounting to $28.7 billion in value.

Euna Budget managed $371.3 billion in customer monies.

Euna Grants facilitated 10,801 grants representing $26.9 billion in funds given toward initiatives that drive positive change and development across communities.

Euna Payments facilitated transactions worth $4.1 billion.

Euna Permit Guide enabled residents to automatically check 100,289 potential development projects for zoning compliance.

Euna Special Education, a K-12 solution for simplifying the administration of special education programs, served 680,000 special needs students in North America.

Euna further demonstrated its commitment to community by introducing philanthropy days to its employees, encouraging team members to use up to eight hours annually to support charitable initiatives in the communities they live in.

Milestones reached by Euna’s team include:

Over 200 hours dedicated to supporting charitable initiatives in team member communities.

Over $11,000 raised to support hunger relief programs in Canada and USA.

$3,500 worth of items were donated to support inner-city youth programs.

“Euna’s achievements and dedication to communities in 2023 serve as a foundation for future growth and showcase our dedication to building trust and enabling transparency in communities,” added Amburgey. “We are committed to continuous improvement to support the dynamic needs of our customers and the communities they serve. With a focus on leveraging technology and expertise, Euna Solutions is poised to drive further advancements in public sector operations and public service.”

In 2023, Euna embarked on a corporate-wide rebranding from GTY Technology, as well as an organizational transformation to bring together eight independent companies into one. Euna was awarded a 2023 Stevie Award for Great Employers in the Best Transformation Strategy category for its rebranding efforts.

Euna Procurement was awarded Best Software-as-a-Service in Business Intelligence Group’s 2023 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing. The company was also named to Government Technology’s prestigious 2024 GovTech 100 list, an annual list of the top 100 companies focused on, making a difference in and selling to state and local government agencies across the U.S.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions™ is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector. Euna Solutions offers easy-to-use solutions for procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, permitting, and special education administration that are trusted to increase operational efficiency, transparency, collaboration, and compliance. Working with more than 3,000 government and public sector organizations across North America, Euna Solutions strives to build trust and enable transparency in our communities. Euna Solutions is recognized on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list, an annual list of the top 100 companies focused on, making a difference in and selling to state and local government agencies across the U.S. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.

Contacts

Michael Tebo



Gabriel Marketing Group (for Euna Solutions)



Phone: 571-835-8775



Email: michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com