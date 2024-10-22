Euna Grants Transforms How Cache County, Utah Manages Over $24M in Federal Funding

Streamlined grants management drives transparency and efficiency in overseeing Cache County’s community projects

Euna Solutions®, a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions for the public sector, today announced Cache County, Utah's successful implementation of Euna Grants, an end-to-end grants management software with baked-in compliance. With its advanced search and filtering tools, Euna Grants has enabled Cache County's departments to find and apply for relevant funding opportunities more efficiently, addressing previous challenges of disjointed grants process.





Challenge: Centralize a Fractured Grants Management Process

Home to over 140,000 residents in northern Utah and known for its agricultural and manufacturing industries, Cache County receives substantial federal funding for a variety of community projects.

Grants management in Cache County previously relied on fragmented, paper-based processes. Alma Burgess, Grants Administrator, tracked funding across various departments, but the siloed approach led to inefficiencies. Departments often applied for grants without proper coordination, leaving Burgess and the finance department unaware until late in the process.

“It was mostly word of mouth,” Burgess explained. “Each department did their own thing, and the finance department wasn’t aware of all the grants being applied for or received.” This lack of communication sometimes led to missing documentation, raising concerns about compliance and audits.

Solution: Euna Grants

To solve these issues, Cache County implemented Euna Grants’ full lifecycle management system. The solution’s advanced search and filtering tools have enabled departments to find and apply for relevant funding opportunities more efficiently.

“We can easily search and find different grants,” said Burgess. “It saves a lot of time and keeps everything centralized.” Euna Grants also improved transparency. The platform’s organization dashboard tracks all ongoing grants, ensuring the finance team is always in the loop. Also, the system’s bi-directional financial integration streamlines financial reporting to increase transparency and accountability.

Results: Over $24M in Grants Managed

With Euna Grants, Cache County has overseen the development of 73 community projects, managing $24.9M in federal funding. These projects, ranging from sports facilities to playgrounds and theaters, have significantly improved the quality of life for the residents of Cache County. Additionally, the platform helped process 77 subrecipient applications, awarding $5.1M to 72 projects.

Burgess highlights the community impact: “To see sports facilities, playgrounds, and theaters come to life as a result of our grants is truly rewarding.” This efficiency and effectiveness of Euna Grants is what makes it a valuable tool for any agency. For agencies considering Euna Grants, Burgess offers simple advice: “Just do it. It’s been beneficial and has made our processes more efficient.”

