eTip Selected as a Digital Tipping Partner for Davidson Hospitality Group

eTip’s seamless tipping platform modernizes the guest experience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cashlesstipping—eTip, the digital tipping and financial benefits platform tailored to service sector businesses, today announces its designation as a digital tipping partner to Davidson Hospitality Group, an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company.





The news comes on the heels of eTip’s recognition as the preferred tipping partner for major global hotel brands, and its designation as a digital tipping solution partner for both Visa & American Express. As the demand for cashless tipping rises among hotel guests, forward-thinking hoteliers are turning to eTip’s user-friendly platform to improve guest satisfaction, streamline tip management, and boost staff retention.

“We look forward to this new era of using technology to redefine hospitality,” says Nicolas Cassis, co-founder and CEO of eTip. “Together with Davidson Hospitality Group, we’re setting the stage to empower guests to show even more appreciation for excellent service while also empowering hotel staff to experience greater security and convenience for the tips they receive.”

eTip requires no mobile app download or login credentials. Guests simply scan a QR code using the camera on their mobile phone, tap the banner on their screen, and then tip using their preferred payment method. eTip also offers “tap to tip,” allowing guests to pay through an NFC-enabled QR code. eTip makes digital tipping easier and faster for guests.

Thanks to eTip’s platform, properties managed by Davidson Hospitality Group utilizing the eTip program can now enjoy:

Gratitude in a Few Clicks: Guests can express their appreciation for exceptional service with just a few taps on their smartphone, using the intuitive interface.

Insightful Reporting: eTip provides access to comprehensive reporting features, enabling analysis of tipping trends, evaluation of staff performance, and guest satisfaction insights.

“At Davidson, one of our core values is to create value in all that we do and adopting eTip’s solution does exactly that,” says Thom Geshay, Chief Executive Officer & President, Davidson Hospitality Group. “We are excited to leverage innovative technology that adapts seamlessly to the evolving needs of our guests, team members and ownership partners.”

About eTip

eTip is a digital tipping and financial benefits platform tailored to service sector businesses, including hotels, restaurants, gaming, and more. eTip is trusted by global hospitality, leisure, and retail brands to drive operational efficiency, foster customer loyalty, and engage workers with digital financial benefits. eTip leverages technology, payments innovations, and the power of gratitude to build solutions to solve customers’ service-level challenges and address industry-specific needs. eTip’s mission is to empower the services economy with a holistic platform that digitizes cash-heavy operations, centralizes on-bill and off-bill tipping, and offers workers financial wellness tools, including emergency savings, credit building, and now, on-demand payout of tips to achieve their long-term financial goals. For more information visit eTip.io. Click here to schedule a demo. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 85 existing hotels and resorts; more than 200 restaurants, bars, and lounges; and over 2 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners’ mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company’s heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. In 2023, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power for the second consecutive year. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and X: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

