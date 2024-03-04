Home Business Wire Ethisphere names HCLTech amongst the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies®
NEW YORK & NOIDA, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG–HCLTech, a leading technology company, announced that it has received the coveted designation as one of World’s Most Ethical Companies® 2024 by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.


“At HCLTech, we hold ourselves to high standards of governance and transparency. This recognition is another validation of our corporate ethos of doing business the right way, creating a positive impact on local communities and contributing to a sustainable planet,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech.

“It is always inspiring to recognize the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair, Ethisphere. “Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to HCLTech for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business.”

HCLTech received this recognition after completing the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process, which requires companies to provide multiple proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices; diversity, equity and inclusion policy; and initiatives that support a strong value chain.

