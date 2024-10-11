Ethernovia to Showcase Cutting-Edge Semiconductor and Networking Solutions at IEEE 2024 Ethernet & IP @ Automotive Technology Day

Meet executives as Ethernovia unveils a new demo of its world-first automotive PHY in 7nm

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ethernovia, Inc., a leading automotive Ethernet semiconductor supplier, will participate in the IEEE 2024 Ethernet & IP @ Automotive Technology Day at Fort Pontchartrain Detroit on Oct. 16-17, 2024. During the event, Ethernovia will unveil a new demonstration of its industry-leading automotive PHY transceivers.





This demonstration will showcase Ethernovia’s latest advancements in automotive Ethernet technology, including advanced functional safety diagnostics and heuristic diagnosis for predictive fault detection, the automotive industry’s lowest power 1G, 2.5G, and 10G BASE-T1 PHY transceivers, and a range of innovative solutions developed in collaboration with leading partners from SoCs to test and validation system providers.

Ethernovia is spearheading cutting-edge automotive networking hardware and software solutions capable of meeting the growing data and power demands of autonomous, software-defined and electric vehicles. This innovative architecture is capable of fully reinventing vehicle technology as we know it. Ethernovia’s software virtualization, compute, and communication technologies provide new updates for user experiences and services for advanced driver assistance.

Ethernovia executives will be available for onsite and virtual briefings to discuss key trends in the automotive industry, such as:

Data Demand : How in-vehicle networks must evolve to support the increasing bandwidth requirements of modern automotive features.

: How in-vehicle networks must evolve to support the increasing bandwidth requirements of modern automotive features. Artificial Intelligence : The role of AI in transforming vehicle networking and the driving experience.

: The role of AI in transforming vehicle networking and the driving experience. Next-Generation Architectures: Ethernovia’s vision for Ethernet-based in-vehicle networks that transition from domain-based to zonal architectures.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ethernovia executives and experience the live demo, please contact our media representative via email.

Panels and Presentations at IEEE 2024

Ethernovia executives and experts will participate in key panels and presentations at the event:

Building the Future of Automotive Ethernet | Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 | 4:30 p.m. EDT Moderator : Christopher Mash, Ethernovia VP of Business Development Panelists : Representatives from BMW, Ford, Continental and more.

Optimizing Ethernet Small-Frame Processing Overhead | Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 | 11 a.m. EDT Presenter : Brian Petersen, Principal Switch Architect, Ethernovia

Microservices in a Zonal Vehicle Architecture | Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 | 11:30 a.m. EDT Presenters: Anil Dhonde, Ethernovia Automotive Software Architect, and Max Turner, Ethernovia Automotive Network Architect



About Ethernovia

Ethernovia is evolving the future of automobile networks that enable the autonomous driving and electrical vehicle (EV) revolutions. Founded in 2018, its breakthrough data transport and acceleration technology ushers in a new era of car connectivity and capabilities required for the software-defined vehicle (SDV). To learn more, please visit www.ethernovia.com.

