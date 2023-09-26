Ethernet Alliance ECOC 2023 Demo Spotlights Ethernet’s Storied History and Promising Future

Interactive interoperability display underscores Ethernet’s 50 years of innovation while illustrating how it continues to transform connectivity

The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today unveiled details of its upcoming multivendor interoperability demonstration in booth #460 at the 2023 European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) in Glasgow, Scotland, October 2-4, 2023. Coupling a half-century of proven success with the latest advancements in speeds and next-generation technologies, the showcase exemplifies Ethernet's profound influence on a global scale.





“Throughout its five-decade journey, Ethernet has transcended barriers and boundaries, propelling itself into new markets and applications while stretching the limits of its capabilities,” said David J. Rodgers, chair, Ethernet Alliance Events & Conferences Committee. “The result of collaborative efforts by diverse stakeholders worldwide, Ethernet’s narrative is inherently unifying and continues to grow, easily withstanding the test of time. Scaling from 10 Mb/s to now 800 Gb/s during the past 50 years, Ethernet continues to surprise and surpass competitive technologies by creating a more efficient whole network architecture from the data center to edge devices.”

The Ethernet Alliance is returning to ECOC with support from prominent companies representing the entire Ethernet landscape. Members participating in its interactive interoperability demo are AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH), Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Hyper Photonix Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS), Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS), Teledyne LeCroy Inc. (NYSE:TDY), and Xena Networks Inc.

Frequently a favorite destination with conference attendees, the Ethernet Alliance’s experiential exhibit at ECOC booth #460 encompasses a broad cross-section of industry-leading Ethernet products and solutions. With speeds ranging from 10GbE to 800GbE, among the technologies comprising its demo are copper and optical cabling and interconnects, switches, routers, transceivers, test and measurement equipment, and pluggable form factors such as OSFP, QSFP-DD, QSFP, and SFP.

In celebration of Ethernet’s 50th anniversary, the Ethernet Alliance’s ECOC booth will play host to the Grand Prize drawing for its ongoing Rock the Roadmap social media photo contest. Highlighting the industry’s only Ethernet roadmap, the Grand Prize drawing for a collector’s edition of the Ethernet Alliance Ethernet Roadmap signed by Ethernet co-creator Robert M. Metcalfe, will take place at booth #460 on October 3, 2023. Please visit https://bit.ly/EARTR-ECOC23 for full contest details.

To learn more about ECOC 2023, visit https://www.ecocexhibition.com. For additional information about the Ethernet Alliance, visit https://bit.ly/EA-ECOC23, follow @EthernetAllianc on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About the Ethernet Alliance

The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and component vendors, industry experts, and university and government professionals who are committed to the continued success and expansion of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education. The organization’s plans may be found on the Events page of its website.

Member Comments

“AMD is committed to its strategic collaboration with the Ethernet Alliance and its partners to demonstrate the capabilities of 800G interoperability using AMD Versal® Premium silicon and IP. The move towards 800G Ethernet is a vital step for the communications industry as the demands of next-generation connectivity experiences increase the need for sustainable evolution of network infrastructure.” – Harpinder Matharu, senior director, wired and wireless group (WWG), AMD

“Fifty years on and Ethernet continues to change our world, this time leading the charge in the AI revolution. We at Amphenol, one of the world’s leading interconnect providers, believe that it’s more important than ever to partner with one of the world’s leading Ethernet clarions, the Ethernet Alliance, at events like ECOC 2023. I encourage you to visit the Ethernet Alliance at booth #460 to see Amphenol and other industry leaders’ products in live demonstrations of the latest Ethernet products deployed in the market today. Industry experts will also be available to answer any of your questions.” – Chris Lyon, technology evangelist, Amphenol CS

“Participating in the Ethernet Alliance demo at the ECOC 2023 conference in Glasgow is a tremendous opportunity for Hyper Photonix to showcase our commitment to advancing the field of optical communication. Our range of 400G and 800G Hyper Silicon™ photonics transceivers will be featured in this industry-wide demonstration, highlighting our dedication to seamless integration and interoperability across various host switching platforms and test equipment solutions. This event exemplifies our ongoing efforts to drive innovation, foster collaboration, and contribute to the evolution of optical networking technology.”​ – Xavier Clairardin, CEO of Hyper Photonix

“Keysight is once again excited to participate in high-speed Ethernet interoperability demonstrations in the Ethernet Alliance booth at ECOC 2023. Together with its partners, Keysight is showcasing the latest 400/800 gigabit Ethernet speeds across a variety of interconnects, both optical and electrical, including 400ZR+, and 1.5m Direct Attach Copper (DAC) cables, featuring auto-negotiation/link training connectivity.” – Ram Periakarrupan, vice president and general manager, Network Applications and Security group, Keysight

“The rise of AI-intensive workloads is driving significantly higher processing performance and energy efficiency requirements in hyperscale data centers. Innovations in the Ethernet standard are critical to meeting the bandwidth and data connectivity needs of these systems. As a member of the Ethernet Alliance, Synopsys provides trusted, standards-compliant Ethernet IP solutions for data rates up to 1.6T that enable wide interoperability for high-performance computing and data center SoCs.” – John Koeter, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for IP, Synopsys

“The intersection of 800 Gigabit Ethernet with breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning has put tremendous demands on assuring interoperability in network infrastructure. The critical first step in interop is link connectivity. Teledyne is pleased to showcase 800GE link connectivity via the M1288, the industry’s first platform that can analyze and debug large traces of 800GE Auto Negotiation and Link Training. Teledyne LeCroy is excited to be working with the Ethernet Alliance to support these industry requirements and demonstrate how Auto Negotiation and Link Training can be tested and verified. ECOC and the Ethernet Alliance bring together the best solutions for demonstrating the overall interoperability and validation of high speed Ethernet.” – Nick Kriczky, VP of products and services, Teledyne LeCroy

“With 112G SerDes Ethernet gaining serious momentum in the market, the need for testing auto-negotiation, link training and signal integrity is paramount. On the Ethernet Alliance stand at ECOC, Xena will be leveraging our expertise in high-speed Ethernet TGA and Physical Layer 1 testing to demonstrate how to validate the performance and interoperability of 112G SerDes devices using Xena’s FreyaCompact ANLT Test Appliance.” – Martin Qvist Olsen, VP technical marketing, Xena

