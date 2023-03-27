ETC Group Unveils New Future-Forward Global Brand

Unified global branding reflects the company’s integrations



and focus on innovation to shape the future of global communication networks

EDISON, N.J. & EAUBONNE, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ETC Group (“ETC”), a leading global value-added distributor for the telecom network and digital infrastructure industry, announced today its intent to rebrand to Netceed. The Group’s brands will integrate into a singular organization across the globe including USTC Corp, Walker, Comstar Supply, and Multicom in the U.S.; EuroTechnoCom in France; ETCP and iETC in Portugal; Comtec in the UK, Qatar, Oman, UAE, and Hong Kong; ILDC in Israel; DNT in the Dominican Republic; ETC Morocco Networks; ETC Germany Networks; Klonex-VCS in Poland; and Tiba Produktions & Vertriebs GmbH in Austria. The unification of the Group reflects the already well-established global reach and local expertise of the companies powered by ETC Group, now coalescing them under one brand worldwide.

The transition to the unified global Netceed brand is planned sequentially over six months, starting with its brands in the U.S., France, and the UK. The new name, Netceed, paired with a bold and vibrant new brand design embodies the company’s commitment to shaping the future of global communication networks with agility, flexibility, and reliability. The dynamic and future-forward visual design channels the company’s focus on innovation and solidifies its dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions with an unmatched level of telecom industry expertise.

ETC Group, soon-to-be Netceed, was founded in 1993 by Cédric Varasteh, and is a value-added distributor of passive and active telecommunications equipment and tooling with best-in-class technical and logistics solutions for network deployment, upgrades, and maintenance, supporting FTTH, FTTx, HFC, Wi-Fi, 5G/mobile, and data center technologies with over 30 years of industry expertise. The Group is backed by majority owner, international private equity firm, Cinven, with Cédric Varasteh and Carlyle Europe Technology Partners (“CETP”) holding significant minority stakes. ETC Group has over 1,250 employees across more than 40 locations that span 14 countries and supports 15,500+ customers worldwide including major American and European cable operators and telecommunications service providers.

CEO Cédric Varasteh commented “Our Group has transformed rapidly through acquisitions, organic growth, and Investor backing from Cinven and Carlyle Europe Technology Partners. This momentum and evolution into a singular impactful brand marks a huge milestone for our Group and renews our one team, one vision, one goal mentality under the name Netceed.”

Lindsay Hittner, Director of Marketing, said “This is a symbol of change, not just a change of symbol. Netceed’s evolved branding crystalizes the role we play in the industry as a leading global distribution telecoms specialist, while honoring the 30-year legacy of ETC Group. By keeping the letters ‘etc’ in our new name, we’re paying homage to the incredibly dynamic organization Cédric has built.”

The rebrand announcement follows on the heels of their appointment of Alper Turken, telecommunications executive, as Deputy CEO, to lead global growth alongside CEO, Cédric Varasteh. Turken added “The timing of our rebrand aligns with our global integration. This Group has the right mix of people, products, partnerships and processes and continues our unwavering dedication to unlocking value for our customers and partners on a global scale.” ETC also recently announced the acquisitions of BTV Multimedia and Amadys; both transactions are subject to customary regulatory approvals.

ETC Group, soon-to-be Netceed, is a global leader in distribution, logistics, technical engineering, and product design with over 30 years of expertise and performance supporting the telecommunications and broadband industry. Founded in 1993 by Cédric Varasteh, ETC Group supplies and distributes a comprehensive range of passive and active equipment and tooling for network deployment, upgrades, and maintenance, supporting all technologies including FTTH, FTTx, HFC, Wi-Fi, 5G/mobile, and data center. The Group’s comprehensive portfolio of 70,000+ products from close to 1,000 industry-leading suppliers, along with their value-added supply chain solutions support carriers’ seamless delivery of high-speed Internet, Video, Data, and Voice services to Residential, Business, and Mobile Users. ETC Group employs over 1,250 people across 14 countries, and its experienced team works hard every day enabling technology and innovation to create a more connected future. To learn more, visit www.etc.group and www.netceed.com

