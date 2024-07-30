Estu – The Ultimate Financial App to Enhance Student Life is Now Live, Powered by Mbanq

NAPLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BankingasaService–Mbanq, a global leader in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), announces the launch of Estu, a financial and lifestyle mobile app for students in the USA, powered by Mbanq’s digital finance technology and compliance solutions. Estu’s app is live. It offers students a seamless way to manage their finances with an account and debit card, as well as solutions to manage academic responsibilities and social engagements.





Estu’s app, now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play, is designed specifically for students. It features a suite of tools to simplify financial management and to get the most out of the student experience. With an Estu account and debit card, students can manage finances efficiently. It adds a calendar of exclusive student events and the ability to connect with local and global student communities to enrich their social lives.

Key Features of Estu:

Students can manage their finances with the Estu debit card and benefit from secure financial transactions through Mbanq’s integrated payment system. This includes checking accounts, P2P transfers, ACH, wire, domestic and international transfers, and contactless payments.

Estu connects students with exclusive mainstream and unique underground brands, offering beautiful experiences, products, and discounts to enhance student life. Estu’s exclusive partnerships provide users with special deals on purchases such as concert tickets, tech gadgets, food and drinks, books, and more.

Additionally, students can easily keep on top of their academic and social schedules. The app’s calendar feature helps students stay organized by syncing their schedules with their phone calendars, receive alerts for classes and assignments, and plan their academic responsibilities more effectively.

Currently, Estu is open to further partnering with brands to bring their products and services to improve student life for the 2024-25 academic year.

Estu is built on Mbanq’s BaaS platform, which combines cutting-edge technology with meticulous regulatory compliance. Vlad Lounegov, CEO of Mbanq, says, “Estu’s unique value proposition of meaningful connections, events, and financial tools positions Estu as a pioneering platform in the neobanking space for students.

“With Mbanq’s resilient support, FinTech platforms like Estu can quickly launch innovative financial products while ensuring regulatory compliance. Our comprehensive ‘as-a-service’ portfolio, including compliance, lending, back office, and dispute resolutions, makes it easy for FinTechs to launch and thrive.”

Raul Wald, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer at Estu, adds, “Mbanq’s open banking APIs, technology and compliance solutions have enabled us to create a modern digital experience for students.

“Estu provides a more enjoyable experience for students, simplifying the process of organizing and managing their day-to-day lives. By streamlining the time-consuming tasks of personal finance management, Estu allows students to concentrate on their personal and academic growth.”

Mbanq is a leading FinTech provider with a global presence. Known for its meticulous regulatory compliance, modern technology, and industry-specific solutions, Mbanq empowers traditional banks, neobanks, credit unions, and FinTech platforms to create and operate digital finance at any scale. Mbanq’s white-label mobile apps and open banking APIs ensure a modern digital experience while maintaining compliance and innovation. www.mbanq.com

Based in Boston, USA, Estu is a student life FinTech that integrates every branch of student life into one service. The company’s mission is to make student life more economical through personalized financial services, exclusive experiences with brands, and seamless academic integration. Estu is not a bank. Estu is a financial technology company. Banking services are provided by Mbanq’s Banking partner, Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC. www.estulife.com

