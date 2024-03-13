eSTART Coalition Launches to Help Modernize Automotive Title and Registration Processes

Coalition Advocates for Improvements that Benefit All Customers, DMVs and Auto Industry Participants

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading organizations from across the automotive industry today announced the formation of the Electronic Secure Title and Registration Transformation (eSTART) Coalition. The eSTART Coalition is a group of stakeholders with a shared belief in the value of modernizing title and registration processes across the country. eSTART is focused on driving these improvements by working with government decision-makers to advocate for modern solutions to replace the paper-based processes that currently dominate state and local DMV operations.





“We have always been committed to making car buying and selling easier for customers and we are thrilled to partner with like-minded industry leaders to bring convenience and efficiency to a key step of any vehicle transaction: title and registration,” said Christina Keiser, Carvana Executive Vice President of Strategy. “Replacing legacy paper-based processes with readily available, secure technology solutions will save consumers precious time while also being more efficient for state agencies, dealers, and all industry participants.”

The coalition will focus on three main components of vehicle transactions:

(1) Permitting electronic signatures on all title and registration documents;



(2) Adopting tools for electronic title and registration submission and processing; and



(3) Enabling electronic vehicle records transfers.

If implemented, these changes will bring significant cost and time savings for state and local DMV operations, industry participants and consumers.

“Improving the customer experience is a central concern for franchised new car dealers,” said National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Executive Vice President Paul Metrey. “Secure electronic titling and registration ensures that customers enjoy peace of mind while spending less time on paperwork and more time enjoying their new vehicle.”

The eSTART Coalition welcomes prospective members and encourages other organizations such as state agencies, industry partners and associations to join. Founding members of the coalition include ACERTUS, Cario, Inc., Carvana, Champ Titles, Inc. (“CHAMP”), Decision Dynamics, LLC, Dealer Services Network, DLRdmv, DocuSign, Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc., MOBI, National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), Private Auto, Proof (formerly Notarize), SimpliGov, Unite Digital, Upstart, VITU, and YASSI.

For more information about the coalition or to join, please visit www.estartcoalition.org or contact info@estartcoalition.org.

About eSTART Coalition

The Electronic Secure Title and Registration Transformation (eSTART) Coalition is a united group of leading automotive organizations committed to modernizing and streamlining automotive title and registration processes. eSTART focuses on advocating for the implementation of efficient technology solutions to replace the paper-dependent systems currently used by DMVs. Through collective advocacy and action at the local and national levels, the coalition aims to drive significant improvement in automotive industry processes in ways that benefit all customers, DMVs and industry participants.

For more information, please visit www.estartcoalition.org.

