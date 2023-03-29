Essig Celebrates 30 Years in Business

Delivering Design Engineering, Manufacturing and PLM Technology Services and Solutions

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Essig, a leading provider of high-tech engineering, manufacturing and PLM services and solutions, announced that it is celebrating thirty years in business. Established in 1993, Essig’s roots were in engineering design and analysis with the development of complex 3D finite element models and providing thermal and structural analysis of turbine airfoils.

Today, Essig’s companies include Essig Research, Essig MFG and Essig PLM. Essig Research, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, provides a variety of technical services specialized in areas that include R&D, product definition engineering (PDE), test facility engineering (TFE), new product introduction (NPI), maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) and advanced manufacturing techniques to customers worldwide.

Essig MFG, headquartered in Moberly, Missouri, adds manufacturing capabilities to Essig’s offerings, allowing it to provide “design-build” services, from initial design to production. This product lifecycle capability allows Essig to control the entire process and quality of the end product and has long been sought after by Essig’s large industrial customers.

Essig PLM, headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, is a leading provider of product data management (PDM), product lifecycle management (PLM) and computer-aided design (CAD) integration software and services proven to help companies increase operational efficiency and achieve measurable business results.

“ Essig has come a long way since its early beginnings and we are excited for the future,” said Joe Daly, CEO of Essig. “ We are committed to the continued development of our employees who have made our company what it is today and what it will become tomorrow. We also look forward to enhancing our engineering design and manufacturing capabilities with investments in infrastructure, technology and equipment such as 3D printing. Additionally, we look to expand our PLM business by continually delivering quality software and service solutions to our customers.”

For the complete Essig case study visit: https://essig.com/corporate-information/

About Essig

Essig is a leading provider of high-tech engineering, manufacturing and product lifecycle management (PLM) services and solutions that support companies of various sizes and industries worldwide. With strategic locations and affiliates, Essig leverages its companies’ complementary capabilities and is committed to delivering value-driven, innovative solutions resulting in long-standing customer relationships. Essig companies include Essig Research, Essig PLM, and Essig MFG. Visit www.essig.com, www.essigplm.com or www.essigmfg.com.

