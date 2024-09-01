Essex Police Recently Deployed Facial Recognition, Leading to 5 Arrests

Corsight AI’s technology was chosen for its high reliability under real-world challenging conditions such as poor video quality, limited camera angles and disguises





ESSEX, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The deployment of new Live Facial Recognition technology by Essex Police resulted in three arrests at the Clacton Airshow on August 22 and two additional arrests in Southend on August 25 and 26, including for sexual assault and common assault cases. The technology, provided by Corsight AI and Digital Barriers, identified individuals wanted for serious offenses, enforced orders against those on a ‘watch list,’ and protected vulnerable individuals at risk of harm. Images of individuals not on the watch list were deleted almost instantly, ensuring no data retention or storage.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Pritchard stated, “We’re an innovative and forward-thinking force, utilizing new technology to keep people safe and deter crime. Our Live Facial Recognition technology is used to locate people we want to speak to in connection with ongoing investigations and to manage people with court orders or conditions. Criminals cannot think they can walk around our communities without being caught.”

The technology, developed through a collaboration between Digital Barriers and Corsight AI, enables Essex Police to recognize faces in real-time and during retrospective investigations.

Digital Barriers, known for its patented AI-based video codec and secure edge platform, specializes in delivering live cellular video solutions, including in military operations in Afghanistan, securing royal and presidential events, and the Olympics.

Neil Hendry, Defence & Government Director at Digital Barriers, explained: “Real-time facial recognition from security cameras, vehicle-mounted cameras, and body cameras is a challenge that very few technologies can perform reliably. Digital Barriers provides a reliable video stream, and Corsight AI was chosen for its high reliability in challenging conditions such as poor video quality, limited camera angles, darkness, extreme weather and disguises.”

Tony Porter, Corsight AI’s Chief Privacy Officer and former UK Surveillance Camera Commissioner, added: “Drawing on our vast experience with law enforcement agencies worldwide, Essex Police adhere to the highest standards of fair use and transparency.”

Rob Watts, President of Corsight AI, said: “It is a privilege for Corsight AI to contribute to the safety and security of the law-abiding people of Essex.”

Contacts

Dror Simsolo. Corsight AI Marketing Director. dror.simsolo@corsight.ai