Essential SVP Wins 2022 Philadelphia CIO of the Year® Enterprise ORBIE® Awards

Kellett, who was a finalist for the CIO of the Year ORBIE Award each year since 2018, is responsible for Essential’s technology strategies, decisions, policies and procedures as well as information security strategy, including all cyber security, customer protection and risk management programs. In August 2022, Kellett was appointed to lead the company’s $143 million service improvement project, with a focus on building feature-rich and secure platforms on both the administrative and operations sides of the business.

“Whitney is a strategic leader who has a longstanding history of leading transformational IT projects that successfully result in increased efficiency, enhanced integration and system improvements,” said Essential Utilities Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin. “Sound IT infrastructure and security is as important as our operations infrastructure, and Whitney excels in her accountability. We are proud of all that she and her team have accomplished and continue to advance across the enterprise.”

Kellett, who joined Essential Utilities in 2016, is a veteran IT executive who specializes in strategic planning and execution. She has held technology positions in a variety of industries including financial services, global transportation, manufacturing, clinical research, commercial real estate, insurance, private equity, energy and utilities. Kellett earned her B.A. in economics at the University of Virginia. She is currently pursuing an Executive MBA at Villanova University with an anticipated May 2023 graduation. Essential announced in August that Kellett will also assume the role of chief administrative officer following the planned retirement of Sue Haindl, who currently holds the position, in 2023.

In addition to her exemplary career, Kellett is an active community member and a vocal proponent of women pursuing careers in technical fields. She has spoken at a number of technology conferences including the 2022 SAP for Utilities Conference, ARI Women in Technology Conference, the Villanova University Women in Technology Conference, the Villanova University MBA Program, the Society for Information Management Philadelphia CIO Conference and the National Association of Water Companies Southeast Infrastructure Summit. She is also a member of the Forum of Executive Women and a mentor to women in technology.

“This award is meaningful to receive on multiple levels. It is a true testament to the team of IT professionals at Essential that I am privileged to work alongside. There is no me in IT and this award represents all the collective successes our IT team has had over the years. I could not have received this without them.” Kellett said. “I am also an advocate for women in technology. I hope this type of recognition will encourage women to consider opportunities in technology and other STEM industries.”

