ESS Tech, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Announced Strategic Partnership with Honeywell

WILSONVILLE, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS, Inc.” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage systems for commercial and utility-scale applications, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“In the third quarter, ESS again made significant progress executing on improving our internal operations, commissioning units at existing customer sites, strengthening our balance sheet, and broadening customer traction. This progress with our customers and operations is reflected in our year to date revenue of $4.7 million, which is an increase of nearly 700% from last year. I’m also pleased to share that we successfully completed commissioning of a number of Energy Warehouses, including the six we delivered to Sacramento Municipal Utility District last quarter,” said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS.

“Worldwide demand for reliable, safe, energy storage technology is growing rapidly and is reflected in the solid customer demand we’re seeing in the market. We continue to expect a material increase in revenue in the fourth quarter, which should lead to $9 million in revenue for the full year. Furthermore, our transformative partnership with Honeywell serves as a tremendous validation of the unique value proposition of our iron flow battery and our position in the market. The collaboration between ESS and Honeywell will not only strengthen our technology, operations and go-to-market, but the cash infusion from Honeywell also bolsters our balance sheet and extends our cash runway well into 2025. In addition, we’re well underway in building our first Energy Center with Portland General Electric and expect it to be operational this year, which should translate to shipping commercial units in the second half of 2024. Combined, these drivers in our business positions ESS for long-term growth and profitability expansion.”

Recent Business Highlights

In September 2023, ESS entered into a strategic collaboration with Honeywell to advance technology development and market adoption of iron flow battery energy storage systems. Honeywell has made an investment in ESS as part of this collaboration, adding $42.5 million to our balance sheet, and will incorporate ESS technology in their clean energy go-to-market efforts, with an initial target to purchase $300 million of ESS product in the coming years. ESS will also integrate Honeywell’s flow-battery IP with its own extensive IP portfolio.

ESS is finalizing its agreement with LEAG, a major German energy provider, for the first phase of their multi-year project targeting commissioning in 2027 to build a 500 MWh iron flow battery system at the LEAG Boxberg Power Plant site in Germany. This installation, when complete, will create a repeatable building block to support LEAG’s objective to create up to 20 GWh of storage to be paired with solar and local hydrogen production, creating the largest green-energy hub in Europe.

In Q3, ESS completed commissioning of six Energy Warehouse™ systems that were delivered to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) last quarter for the first phase of our relationship to support SMUD’s 2030 Zero Carbon Plan. As previously announced, ESS has agreed to supply up to 2 GWh of long-duration energy storage over the next four years in the form of Energy Warehouses™ and Energy Centers™. As part of this multi-year agreement, ESS also intends to set up facilities for battery system assembly, operations and maintenance support and project delivery in Sacramento, creating local, high-paying jobs. In addition, ESS and SMUD plan to team up with local colleges and universities to establish a Center of Excellence to expand and train the workforce that will be needed to support long-duration energy storage technology.

In September 2023, ESS was awarded an Export Achievement Certificate by the United States Department of Commerce for expanding global deployment of its American-made, innovative long-duration energy storage technology. The Export Achievement Certificate is presented by the U.S. Department of Commerce to American companies making significant contributions to exports. Exports of ESS’ iron flow battery systems have increased significantly over the past year as global demand for long-duration energy storage continues to grow.

In August 2023, Stanwell Corporation, a major electricity generator owned by the Queensland government, and Energy Storage Industries Asia Pacific (ESI), our Australian partner, unveiled an initial iron flow battery energy storage system pilot project at the Stanwell Power Station. Subsequently, in October, the Premier of Queensland announced that the state government plans to expand this project to a 150 MW installation and Stanwell has taken an option to purchase up to 200 MW of storage per year thereafter.

On August 17, 2023, Jeff Loebbaka was named Chief Commercial Officer of ESS.

On August 29, 2023, ESS announced the appointment of Harry Quarls to its Board of Directors as Chairman. Michael Niggli, the ESS Founding Board Chairman, will remain on the board to assist with this transition. Harry Quarls has over four decades of energy experience and brings considerable strategic, financial, transactional, and energy investing experience to ESS.

ESS Tech, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Revenue $ 1,544 $ 191 $ 4,741 $ 595 Revenue – related parties 1 1 3 $ 283 Total revenue 1,545 192 4,744 $ 878 Cost of revenue 10,183 — 10,183 — Gross profit (loss) (8,638 ) 192 (5,439 ) 878 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,609 20,127 38,790 49,190 Sales and marketing 2,056 1,815 5,648 5,217 General and administrative 5,831 5,981 16,963 20,567 Total operating expenses 9,496 27,923 61,401 74,974 Loss from operations (18,134 ) (27,731 ) (66,840 ) (74,096 ) Other income (expenses), net: Interest income, net 1,155 781 3,737 999 Gain (loss) on revaluation of common stock warrant liabilities 344 (4,585 ) 917 20,515 Other income (expense), net 17 (62 ) 738 (312 ) Total other income (expenses), net 1,516 (3,866 ) 5,392 21,202 Net loss and comprehensive loss to common stockholders $ (16,618 ) $ (31,597 ) $ (61,448 ) $ (52,894 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation – basic and diluted 157,076,260 152,861,300 155,377,648 152,427,346

ESS Tech, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) September 30,



2023 December 31,



2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,173 $ 34,767 Restricted cash, current 1,373 1,213 Accounts receivable, net 1,265 4,952 Short-term investments 87,329 105,047 Inventory 2,256 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,035 5,657 Total current assets 131,431 151,636 Property and equipment, net 17,986 17,570 Intangible assets, net 4,990 — Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,485 3,401 Restricted cash, non-current 945 675 Other non-current assets 824 271 Total assets $ 158,661 $ 173,553 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,192 $ 3,036 Accrued and other current liabilities 9,846 14,125 Accrued product warranties 2,636 1,643 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,541 1,421 Deferred revenue 1,424 6,168 Notes payable, current — 1,600 Total current liabilities 18,639 27,993 Notes payable, non-current — 315 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,365 2,535 Deferred revenue, non-current 19,905 2,442 Common stock warrant liabilities 2,292 3,209 Other non-current liabilities — 85 Total liabilities 42,201 36,579 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 173,007,592 and 153,821,339 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 18 16 Additional paid-in capital 796,469 755,537 Accumulated deficit (680,027 ) (618,579 ) Total stockholders’ equity 116,460 136,974 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 158,661 $ 173,553

ESS Tech, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (61,448 ) $ (52,894 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,187 828 Non-cash interest income (2,438 ) (527 ) Non-cash lease expense 916 841 Stock-based compensation expense 7,673 8,703 Inventory write-downs and losses on noncancellable purchase commitments 11,422 — Change in fair value of common stock warrant liabilities (917 ) (20,515 ) Other non-cash (income) expenses, net (34 ) 306 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 3,874 437 Inventory (13,132 ) — Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,701 1,497 Accounts payable 275 (1,604 ) Accrued and other current liabilities (4,305 ) 5,525 Accrued product warranties 993 1,148 Deferred revenue 12,532 (117 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,050 ) (248 ) Net cash used in operating activities (38,751 ) (56,620 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,209 ) (11,186 ) Maturities and purchases of short-term investments, net 20,208 (123,467 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 15,999 (134,653 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock and common stock warrants, net of issuance costs 27,132 — Payments on notes payable (1,733 ) (1,500 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 236 102 Proceeds from contributions to Employee Stock Purchase Plan 332 — Repurchase of shares from employees for income tax withholding purposes (165 ) (2,808 ) Other, net (214 ) (15 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 25,588 (4,221 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,836 (195,494 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 36,655 240,232 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 39,491 $ 44,738

ESS Tech, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued) (unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for operating leases included in cash used in operating activities $ 1,246 $ 1,213 Non-cash investing and financing transactions: Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued and other current liabilities 747 1,718 Right-of-use operating lease assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations — 4,534 Right-of-use finance lease assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations — 123 Common stock warrants issued for the acquisition of intangible assets 4,990 — Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,173 $ 42,896 Restricted cash, current 1,373 1,167 Restricted cash, non-current 945 675 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows $ 39,491 $ 44,738

ESS Tech, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Research and development $ 1,609 $ 20,127 $ 38,790 $ 49,190 Less: stock-based compensation (278 ) (767 ) (2,401 ) (1,941 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 1,331 $ 19,360 $ 36,389 $ 47,249 Sales and marketing $ 2,056 1,815 $ 5,648 $ 5,217 Less: stock-based compensation (211 ) (127 ) (526 ) (306 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 1,845 $ 1,688 $ 5,122 $ 4,911 General and administrative $ 5,831 $ 5,981 $ 16,963 $ 20,567 Less: stock-based compensation (1,522 ) (2,104 ) (3,868 ) (6,456 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 4,309 $ 3,877 $ 13,095 $ 14,111 Total operating expenses $ 9,496 $ 27,923 $ 61,401 $ 74,974 Less: stock-based compensation (2,011 ) (2,998 ) (6,795 ) (8,703 ) Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 7,485 $ 24,925 $ 54,606 $ 66,271

ESS Tech, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months



Ended September



30, 2023 Nine Months



Ended September



30, 2023 Net loss $ (16,618 ) $ (61,448 ) Interest income, net (1,155 ) (3,737 ) Stock-based compensation 2,889 7,673 Depreciation 1,082 3,180 Gain (loss) on revaluation of common stock warrant liabilities (344 ) (917 ) Other income (expense), net (17 ) (738 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (14,163 ) $ (55,987 )

